Skincare Tips: Herbal Hacks To Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Summer
Read on as we share a list of herbal remedies you must try for hydrating skin this summer.
Our skin can become dehydrated during summer due to increased sun exposure, higher temperatures, and humidity, which can all lead to the loss of moisture and essential oils. It is crucial to keep the skin hydrated during this season to maintain its elasticity, prevent dryness, and reduce the risk of sun damage and premature aging. Herbal hacks can be particularly effective in this regard as they offer natural, gentle, and nutrient-rich solutions that hydrate, nourish, soothe, and protect the skin.
They provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, drawing moisture into the skin and forming protective barriers to lock it in. By incorporating these herbal remedies into your skincare routine, you can ensure your skin remains healthy, supple, and well-hydrated throughout the summer.
10 herbal hacks to keep your skin hydrated this summer:
1. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel is packed with water and contains vitamins A, C, E, and B12. It helps in hydrating the skin, soothing sunburn, and reducing inflammation.
2. Cucumber
Cucumbers are high in water content and contain vitamin C and caffeic acid, which help soothe skin irritation and reduce swelling. Blend cucumber to make a paste and apply it as a mask, keep it on for 20 minutes.
3. Rose water
Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and irritation. It also acts as a natural hydrator. Spray rose water on your face after cleansing, or use it as a toner before applying moisturiser.
4. Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help protect the skin from UV damage and improve moisture retention. Brew green tea, let it cool, and use a cotton ball to apply it to your face.
5. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and help in retaining moisture. Brew chamomile tea, let it cool, and use it as a toner by applying it with a cotton ball.
6. Honey
Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it helps draw moisture into the skin. It also has antibacterial properties. Apply a thin layer of raw honey to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.
7. Coconut oil
Coconut oil contains fatty acids that deeply moisturise and nourish the skin. It also has antibacterial properties. Apply a small amount of virgin coconut oil to your face and body after showering when your skin is still damp.
8. Mint leaves
Mint has a cooling effect on the skin and helps in maintaining moisture balance. It also has astringent properties that can help tone the skin.
9. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is an excellent moisturiser due to its high content of lipids and proteins, which form a protective barrier on the skin.
10. Turmeric
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in calming the skin and retaining its natural moisture. Mix turmeric powder with yogurt or honey to make a paste. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
Following these herbal hacks regularly can help keep your skin hydrated and healthy during the summer. Remember to do a patch test before trying any new remedy to ensure you do not have an allergic reaction.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
