ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Home Remedies Which Won't Fail

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Home Remedies Which Won't Fail

Skincare tips: Are you trying hard to get glowing skin? Many home remedies can work wonders for your skin and give you amazing results. Here are some powerful home remedies which can help you get glowing skin.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 2, 2019 05:32 IST
3-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Home Remedies Which Won

Skincare Tips: These home remedies can work wonders for your skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin healthy
  2. Aloe vera can keep many skin issues at bay
  3. Remove your makeup before sleeping everyday

A flawless glowing skin is a dream of every girl. But many factors like increased pollution, poor eating habits, application of too much makeup and many more can contribute to dull skin. You may also experience many skin issues due to these factors. A glowing skin requires a proper skincare routine that can provide the right care and attention to your skin. To support your skin health you need to make sure that your skin receives all the necessary nutrients. Some home remedies can work wonder for your skin and help you get glowing skin. If you are also trying hard to get glowing skin here are some remedies that might help you.

Skincare tips: Home remedies for glowing skin


1. Milk

Raw milk is rich in properties good for the skin. You can apply raw milk directly on your skin. It will help you get that glow. You can simply clean your face and apply raw milk on your face with the help of cotton. Keep it for some time and later wash your face with water. You can also add raw milk to your homemade face packs like with besan. 

d9r2008

Skincare: Milk is loaded with properties beneficial for skin
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is popular for the health benefits it offers. Turmeric is beneficial for skin as well. You can mix turmeric, besan, milk and rose water to prepare a face pack. Apply this face pack twice a week for glowing skin. Turmeric is also loaded with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which will help you fight skin issues.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a popular remedy for skin issues. It is extremely beneficial for skin and hair. You can make aloe vera a part of your beauty regimen. You can directly massage fresh aloe vera gel on your face and leave it for some time. Later wash it with water. It can also be added to different home remedies you use for skin.

0jlgjur

Skincare: Aloe vera is loaded with beauty benefits for both skin and hair
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cucumber

Cucumber is loaded with water content and properties good for your skin. You might have noticed that many beauty products involve cucumber extract as it is beneficial for the skin. You can make a refreshing facial spray with cucumber which will give you glowing skin. It can also help you reduce puffy eyes and dark circles.

Also read: Skin Care: Say Goodbye To Skin Problems With Cucumber; These Are The Simplest Methods To Use

5. Papaya

Papaya is a wonderful fruit for your skin. The presence of papain, provitamin A, C and Phyto-Vitamin K makes it beneficial for skin. You can mash papaya and use it directly as a face pack.

Also read: Papaya For Skin: The Beauty Benefits Of This Amazing Fruit Which You Cannot Afford To Miss

These all are natural ingredients that can benefit your skin in multiple ways. If you are allergic to any of these do not use them or if you face any discomfort you can stop its use.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Kids' Screen Time Increasing At An Alarming Rate, Says Study; Know Some Tricks To Limit Your Child's Screen Time

Obesity And Smoking May Harm Your Bones, Says Study

Soups Can Save You From Malaria, Says Study; Know Other Diet Tips To Fight Malaria

Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This Diet May Help You Fight Flu As Well, Says Study; Know Other Amazing Health Benefits Of Keto Diet

E-Cigarettes More Harmful To Heart Than Tobacco: Study; Know Tips To Quit E-Cigarettes

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases