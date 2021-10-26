Skincare Tips: Follow These Steps Before And After A Workout To Avoid Skin Issues
A healthy skincare routine before and after a workout can help you prevent skin issues. Here are some expert-recommended steps you should follow.
Do not touch your face while exercising to avoid acne and other skin issues
Before working out, your skin is dull and your skin cells are on rest mode. Regular exercising has regenerating effects on your ageing process as well as on the health of your skin. After workouts like yoga, pilates and barre classes, cardio helps to perfect your posture and expand your range of movement and flexibility, which helps to keep your body looking youthful. Workout increases the circulation of blood flow, oxygen and nutrients in your body especially skin cells, which radiate on your face. Workouts help to flush toxins from the body, feeding minerals and nutrients to the cells and thus helping with regeneration of skin and cells. In addition to providing oxygen, blood flow also helps carry away waste products, promotes collagen production in our body, and promotes new skin cells which keeps the skin looking glowing and is also helpful for anti-aging. It makes your skin glow after working out.
Skincare routines for before and after workout for healthy skin:
Pre - workout
- Working out with makeup or any kind of cosmetics is not healthy because it blocks the pores of the skin and sweat glands which makes it hard for the skin to breathe while working out. So, cleanse your face with a mild face wash before working out.
- Excessive sweating during work out can dehydrate the body and thus dry out the skin. When you are done with cleansing your face, apply a good moisturiser and lip balm, as the lips can feel dry and chapped after a workout.
- Before workout, especially outdoor exercises, don't forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30. It helps to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.
- Apply an antiperspirant to protect the skin from bacteria and germs.
Post workout
- The first thing one should do post workout is to wash your face properly. Sweaty face after workout lets the bacteria trap in the skin. Splash cold water and wash the face with a face cleanser to get rid of sweat, dirt and oil from the skin.
- After working out your skin becomes extra sensitive, so avoid applying other products such as moisturiser until later when you get home, as too many products could irritate the skin and cause redness.
- After a workout, take a cold water shower as it closes the pores and cools down the skin. Pat dry and moisturise the skin with a cooling gel and moisturiser.
Things to avoid
There are certain ingredients that can lead to stinging and irritation, especially when you break a sweat like Glycolic acid, retinoids and vitamin C. Avoid hair conditioners which contain isopropyl myristate because sweat can make the hair product drip on the skin and these products can cause many skin problems like acne.
Avoid touching your face frequently because your hands touch various surfaces that can be loaded with bacteria and germs. You also touch several equipment at the gym which are shared by many. After touching any surface or equipment avoid touching the face that can lead to many skin infections.
Wear light and loose clothes for the workout which does not irritate the skin. It will help the skin to breathe and prevent acne and other skin conditions.
Use essential oils such as argan oil that is antioxidant-rich and acts as a post-workout moisturizer.
(Dr. Ajay Rana is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. Also, the Founder and Director of ILAMED)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.