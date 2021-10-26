Skincare Tips: Follow These 6 Tips For Glowing Skin This Festive Season
Festive season is here! Try these expert recommended tips to get glowing skin for the festivities.
Skincare tips: Drink enough water to keep your skin healthy during the festivities
The arrival of October month also made way for festive season. The Diwali festivities are almost here. To look your best during the festivities, it's very important for your skin to glow from within. Exposure to pollution, more screen-time and harsh chemicals makes your skin look dull and tired. The following treatments and DIY Skin regimes can help you glow from within this festive season.
1. Skin bioremodelling
In this procedure, a highly pure form of hyaluronic acid is administered into different strategic points of the skin to unleash rejuvenation of the skin's ability to generate collagen and elastin -the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin's firmness andelasticity.
2. Skin laser treatment
It refreshes the skin and smoothes out fine lines. This procedure is equally effective in highly sensitive areas of skin. It takes around 20 minutes and requires no skin numbing prior to treatment.
3. Your Facial Yoga is important
For supple skin, practicing few asanas along with pranayams can pave the way for glowing skin. With unhealthy and stressed lifestyle, the body tends to age faster which reflects in the form of wrinkles and other skin issues. Adding few asanas, pranayama, shat kriyas and medidation with facial yoga wouldn't go amiss
4. Use aloe vera after you wash face
Known for its healing properties, aloe vera also helps in stimulating the growth of new skin cells. Without clogging your pores, aloe vera moisturizes your skin thoroughly. A regular use can result in a visible natural glow.
5. Ice cubes for a glowing face
Dunking your face in a bowl of ice cubes or simply rubbing in on your skin over a muslin cloth not only de-puffs your skin but constricts your blood vessels and soothes inflammation. This visibly-reduced tiredness on your face, improves blood flow, and brightens your complexion and thus you get an instant glow.
6. Stay hydrated
As they say that your face is the reflection of your digestive system so it is important to stay hydrated. This is one of the most neglected aspects of our skincare regime. But, staying hydrated is the most important criteria for healthy and glowing skin. Drink at least eight glasses of water regularly to flush out the toxins from your body.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Celebrity Aesthetic Physician, Founder & Medical Director - ISAAC Luxe)
