Skincare Tips: Expert Shares Facts About Ageing Of Skin That You Must Know

Skincare tips: Quit smoking as it can lead to premature ageing of skin
Rough-textured appearance, wrinkling and loss of elasticity are signs of ageing of skin. However, age and skin-ageing processes have been considered complex even with different factors. The conventional ageing mostly depends upon the individual genes, proteins, and other intrinsic in isolation. But, the processes of ageing involves interaction of physical, biological, psychological, social and cultural aspects as well. Ageing is also affected by personal habits, diet and living environments beside medical issues. The effects of physical exercise, drugs, vitamins, hormones and antioxidants may have an impact on longevity. Skin is the hurdle that sets apart the body from the outer environment. Besides protecting the body from water loss and infections, it has an important cosmetic role.
Exposure to sunlight is the one of the biggest culprit in ageing skin. Over time, the sun's (UV) ultraviolet light damages certain fibers produced in the skin called elastin. The breakdown of elastin fibers causes the sking to stretch, sag, and lose its ability to restore back after stretching.
There are few ways which can help you slowdown ageing of skin. Here are a few of them:
1. Try drinking 2-3 liters of water per day. Hydrating keeps one's skin looking young, bright and glowing.
2. Exercising regularly decreases the chance for persistent disease, depression and cognitive decline, and can keep your skin looking younger.
3. Use fish oils. These supplements are rich in the essential omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA and enhance cardiovascular, vision health; strengthen skin, hair, and nails, and memory skills.
4. Glutathione is the master antioxidant in the body and also known for one of the most powerful supplements for slowing down the ageing process.
5. Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is a potent, versatile antioxidant that helps to fend off inflammation, balances blood sugar and protect skin collagen of one's skin.
6. Stop smoking, it greatly speeds up your skin ages. It causes wrinkles and a dull, sallow complexion.
7. Avoid using alcohol. It is bad for the skin. It dehydrates the skin and with time, damages the skin.
8. Regular exercise can improve circulation and boost the immune system. This may give the skin a more-youthful appearance.
9. Apply a facial moisturiser on a daily basis. Moisturiser keeps water in our skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.
10. SC (Stem cell) transplantation is a promising therapy for the treatment of skin aging. Adipose tissue transplantation could improve skin quality and increase skin volume that adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) contribute to the regeneration of skin during ageing.
(Dr. Ajay Rana is Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Founder and Director of ILAMED)
