Skincare Tips: Breaking Out Due To Monsoon Season? Try These Home Remedies

Read on as we share a list remedies to help overcome breakouts caused by the monsoon weather.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 21, 2024 06:46 IST
3-Min Read
These remedies focus on reducing inflammation, controlling excess oil production, etc.

Monsoon weather can lead to breakouts due to the high humidity and fluctuating temperatures, which can cause excess oil production and sweat on the skin. This creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive, leading to clogged pores and acne. Additionally, the damp conditions can make skin more prone to infections and irritation. Home remedies can help manage these breakouts by reducing bacteria, controlling oil production, and soothing inflamed skin, thereby helping to prevent and treat acne during the monsoon. Keep reading as we share a list remedies to help overcome breakouts caused by the monsoon weather.

10 Home remedies to help overcome breakouts during the monsoon



1. Tea tree oil



Tea tree oil has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce acne-causing bacteria and soothe inflamed skin. When applied to breakouts, it penetrates the pores, helping to clear out impurities and reduce the size of pimples.

2. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is a natural moisturiser with soothing and healing properties. It helps to calm irritated skin and reduce inflammation caused by breakouts. Additionally, its antibacterial properties help prevent the growth of acne-causing bacteria.

Aloe vera gel can be an effective home remedy for multiple skin conditions including acne

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Neem paste

Neem has powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it effective against acne-causing bacteria. Applying neem paste to the skin can help cleanse pores, reduce redness, and prevent future breakouts, particularly in the humid monsoon weather.

4. Honey and cinnamon mask

Honey is a natural humectant with antibacterial properties, while cinnamon has antimicrobial qualities. Together, they help kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce inflammation, and keep the skin hydrated, preventing it from overproducing oil, which can lead to breakouts.

Egg Yolk-Honey Mask

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and fight bacteria on the skin. Applying cooled green tea or using it as a toner can help soothe irritated skin, reduce oiliness, and decrease the occurrence of breakouts.

6. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and citric acid, which act as natural exfoliants and help unclog pores. Its astringent properties help reduce excess oil, while the antibacterial effects can help prevent and treat acne during the humid monsoon season.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Turmeric paste

Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help reduce acne-causing bacteria and soothe inflamed skin. Applying a paste of turmeric and water can help reduce the size and redness of pimples while promoting healing.

8. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to balance the skin's pH and acts as a natural astringent, reducing excess oil production. Its antibacterial properties help fight acne-causing bacteria, and it can also help exfoliate dead skin cells, preventing clogged pores.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Fuller's earth

Fuller's earth (Multani Mitti) is a natural clay that absorbs excess oil and impurities from the skin. It helps to unclog pores, reduce shine, and soothe irritated skin, making it particularly effective for oily and acne-prone skin during the monsoon.

10. Cucumber

Cucumber has a high water content and cooling properties that help soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. Applying cucumber slices or juice to the face can help reduce redness and swelling associated with breakouts, while also hydrating the skin.

Cucumber is a low-fat food.

Photo Credit: iStock

These remedies focus on reducing inflammation, controlling excess oil production, and combating acne-causing bacteria, which are common contributors to breakouts during the humid monsoon season. Using these natural treatments can help maintain clearer, healthier skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases