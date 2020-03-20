Skincare: These 5 Lesser-Known Kitchen Ingredients Can Help You Fight Different Skin Issues
Skincare tips: You can fight skin issues with simple home remedies. Some home remedies can work wonders for your skin and help you get glowing skin. Know some powerful kitchen ingredients that can help you fight skin issues.
Skincare tips: Try these kitchen ingredients to fight different skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Various kitchen ingredients are loaded with skin benefits
- You can prepare face mask with kitchen ingredients
- Add turmeric to your skincare routine to fight skin issues
Struggling with skin issues? You may experience different skin issues even after following the right skincare routine. Various factors can affect your skin including environmental factors, diet and lifestyle. To fight different skin issues, you can simply use some kitchen ingredients. Some home remedies can work wonders for your skin and help you get glowing skin. Natural ingredients are free of chemicals and are a blessing for your skin. Along with your skincare routine, you just need to blend some kitchen ingredients that can offer several skin benefits. Here are some kitchen ingredients you must add to your skincare routine to fight skin issues.
Skincare routine: Kitchen ingredients that can help you fight skin issues
1. Coffee
Skin benefits of coffee have gained huge popularity in the past few months. It is commonly used as a scrub which can help you get rid of dead skin cells and inflammation. You can prepare both scrubs and face masks with coffee at home.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is one such spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. Adding turmeric to your diet or tropical use, both will give you skin benefiting properties. You can mix turmeric with gram flour and aloe vera gel to prepare a face pack. Use this pack twice a week to fight skin issues.
3. Cucumber
Cucumber is also loaded with skin benefits. It is a refreshing treat for your skin which works wonder especially during the summer season. You can fight puffy eyes with cucumber slices. Cucumber juice can be used to prepare toner which will help you get glowing skin.
4. Tomato
Tomato is another amazing kitchen ingredient that can be used to fight dark spots, tanning and other skin issues. You can use tomato juice or directly apply tomato on your skin.
5. Oats
Oats! This might sound surprising but oats can also be used to fight skin. It can normalise the pH levels of your skin and provide nourishment. Oatmeal is also used to prepare scrubs and face packs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.