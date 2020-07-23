Skincare Routine: Follow These Steps Every Morning For Healthy And Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: Wash your face at least twice a day
Your morning rituals affect your health, mood, energy levels and many more throughout the day. Your skin needs constant care and attention. The more you look after the needs of the skin, the more healthy and radiant it is. It is very important to have a skincare routine for the day and night. The products needed also need to be varied. A healthy skincare routine that can be followed every morning can help prevent skin issues and give you glowing skin. Dr. Sirisha Singh who is a dermatologist explains what you can do in the mornings for healthy skin throughout the day.
Skincare tips: Follow these every morning for healthy skin
1. Cleanse, tone and moisturise the face thoroughly. The cleanser may be very mild as you can safely assume that makeup need not be removed. A very gentle toner like rosewater is great to close the open pores and help one feel refreshed. This can be followed up by a moisturiser depending upon your skin type. Make sure you also use the moisturiser around the eyes to protect this delicate skin.
2. Sunscreen: A good sunscreen should be applied generously all over the exposed areas of the skin including the skin around the eyes.
3. Drink plenty of clear fluids to hydrate your body and skin during the day. This is very important as it helps detox the skin. Green tea and coconut water are also very effective.
4. Eat a bright and healthy breakfast. Like all meals, breakfast should also be balanced. A healthy carbohydrate like oats may be coupled with brightly coloured fresh vegetables (for a healthy dose of anti-oxidants) and some nuts (to provide healthy fats).
Most importantly, remember that the keyword is "routine". Good habits need to become a part of lifestyle and need to be followed nearly every day for it to be effective.
