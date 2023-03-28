Home »  Skin »  Skincare: Follow These Tips To Boost Collagen Production

Skincare: Follow These Tips To Boost Collagen Production

As we age the collagen production in the body decreases. Let's take a look at some of the food sources of collagen.
  By: Dr Nivedita Dadu  Updated: Mar 28, 2023 04:47 IST
2-Min Read
Eating citrus fruits can help boost collagen production

Collagen is the main building block for skin, muscles, tendons, bones, gut tissue and blood vessels. As we age, our body starts to produce less of this important protein which leads to wrinkles, shrinking of the skin, weakening of the muscles, joint pain and much more. Using collagen-based skincare products or consuming collagen supplements can help to improve the hydration in the skin, texture, elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles from the skin.

First, let's understand the benefit of Collagen:

Benefits of collagen



  • Helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks
  • Helps improve hair health
  • Heals leaky gut and balances hormones
  • Supports heart health
  • Reduces joint pain

Foods that help produce collagen in our body

  • Avocados
  • Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans
  • Dark leafy greens
  • Tomatoes
  • Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits
  • Bell peppers
  • Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
  • Cacao powder
  • Dark chocolate (at least 70% cacao content)
  • Garlic
  • Fish which are rich in Omega-3
  • Bone broth
  • Seeds and nuts such as walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and sesame seeds
  • Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower
  • Eggs
  • Quinoa
  • Shiitake mushrooms
  • Potatoes

Other tips to boost collagen production:

Eating and incorporating a well-balanced combination of these foods items is the best way to boost the collagen level in our body. A healthy balanced diet with a lot of colours ensures a sufficient amount of trace elements or micronutrients. To maintain collagen levels, people should limit or avoid foods containing excess added sugar, quit smoking and eat more antioxidant-rich foods. Avoid excess consumption of refined or processed foods. Retinol (derivative of vitamin A), vitamin C, etc. are very important for the production of collagen in our body so always eat food that is rich with vitamin A and sour and citrus foods for vitamin C.

Follow a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise to promote a good oxygen supply to the skin cells that help to anti-age and improve the production of collagen.

Always follow a proper sleep pattern as our body repairs and recovers during sleep.

(Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

