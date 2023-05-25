Skincare: Essential Skincare Habits Men Should Follow Without Fail
It's never too late for a man to start taking care of his skin, and with a bit of commitment and consistency, he can achieve great results.
Establishing a skincare routine can help men improve their physical appearance by maintaining healthy and clear skin. A consistent routine can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and reduce dark spots, and blemishes.
Skincare is not only about enhancing physical appearance but also about improving skin health. A proper skincare regime can help get rid of toxins, dead skin cells, and dirt that can accumulate on the surface of the skin. It can also help regulate the production of oil in the skin, reduce inflammation, and prevent acne. Continue reading as we share the importance of skincare for men.
6 Reasons why men should practice skincare daily:
1. Cleansing
Cleansing your face should be an essential part of your daily routine. Use a gentle cleanser with lukewarm water to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Before shaving, use a gentle foamy cleanser to assist get rid of surface oil. If your skin is not sensitive, you can alternate between a light wash and an exfoliating cleanser for a better shaving experience.
2. Moisturising
Moisturising your skin is crucial to maintaining its health and hydration. Choose a moisturiser that's right for your skin type and use it daily. Healthy skin needs moisture, particularly in the winter. Make use of organic moisturisers. You can apply coconut oil directly or use coconut oil moisturiser. It can enter right away and is incredibly nourishing to the skin.
3. Sun protection
Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, including your scalp, ears, neck, and lips, before stepping outside to help prevent UV damage that can cause wrinkles, age spots, and even skin cancer. Use a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapply it every two hours or right away after swimming or perspiring for the best protection. Additionally, you can shield your skin by locating a cover and donning sun-safe clothing.
4. Exfoliating
Exfoliating removes dead skin cells and promotes a brighter complexion. Use a gentle exfoliant once a week to avoid irritation. By removing dead skin cells, you may maintain a smoother, softer, and brighter complexion while also avoiding outbreaks. You can use a manual scrub or a chemical exfoliant for the job. If you have acne and wish to remove sebum that has become caught in your pores as well as dead skin cells, the latter is usually preferable.
5. Drinking water
The balance of internal and exterior water is crucial to maintain. Your complexion can become clear and healthy by consuming plenty of water. To improve hydration, you can also add a drop of chlorophyll to the water. Fresh fruit and vegetable juices are best. a drink that offers you each of these advantages. Drinking water is important for your overall health and your skin. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated.
6. Be careful when shaving
A razor with several blades or one that is too near to the skin may be beneficial for some men. Use a razor with one or two blades if you frequently get pimples, burns, or ingrown hairs, and don't strain the skin first. After shaving, use moisture to soften the skin and hair. Shave with moisturisers and follow the direction of the hair's growth. After each scraping, rinse. Replace the blade after five to seven shaving sessions.
In conclusion, men should develop a skincare routine to not only enhance their appearance but also boost their overall health and protect their skin from environmental factors.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
