Men Should Also Follow A Skincare Routine, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Shares Five Tips
These five simple steps of a simple skincare routine for all the men out there.
Men must also apply moisturiser twice daily
Who says that skincare is only for women? Well, yes,the focus, as far as skincare and beauty products are considered, is mostly on women but it shouldn't stop men from knowing that skincare is incredibly important for them as well. Always remember that each and every organ of your body needs care and skin, being the largest one, isn't any different. Skincare is a must for everyone who wishes to have healthy and glowing skin. Also, considering the kind of lifestyle that you are leading, and the polluted environment - everything contributes to a lot of harm done to your skin on a regular basis. So, if you are a male and wondering how to take care of your skin, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares five important tips that you must follow to keep your skin healthy.
In the caption, she mentions, “Men must take care of their skin and follow a skincare regime to keep their skin fresh, rejuvenated, hydrated and healthy throughout the years. Here is a simple routine that can help men keep healthy and happy.”
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta Shares the following five steps for men:
1. Use a cleanser
Before doing anything to your skin, it's important to clean it first. The basic requirement for a skincare regime involves using a cleanser to remove the dirt from your skin. You can use a cleanser ideal for your skin type twice a day to get rid of dust, dirt, pollution, and bacteria, Dr. Geetika suggests.
2. Apply moisturiser
First of all, you need to have a moisturiser that's suitable for your skin type. Use an ideal moisturiser based on your skin type for proper hydration and nourishment. This step is important to keep the skin from developing early signs of ageing.
3. Use scrub before shaving
Dr. Geetika says that you must use an exfoliating scrub before shaving. This is to prevent ingrown hair that may affect you in many ways.
4. Use a hydrating/aftershave serum
You may not be this particular about your shaving ritual but it's important to know that even after-shave serum is important. You need to keep your skin hydrated by applying a hydrating serum at least once a day.
5. Sunscreen is mandatory
The dermatologist suggests that you must never go out of the house without applying your sunscreen. It provides protection to your skin from harmful sunrays. Sunscreen is essential to prevent your skin from UV damage, she says.
So, if you haven't given enough thought to your skincare, it's time to think about it and follow these tips.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
