Skincare: Eat These Vitamin-Rich Foods This Winter For A Glowing Skin
In this article, we share some of the best foods to add to your diet if you want glowing skin this winter.
What we eat also influences the health of our skin
People are often excited about the winter because it allows us to escape the sweltering heat of the summertime. However, the cold has its own set of issues. The causes are evident given that the dry, cold air dries out a person's skin, making it dry and itchy.
We can make changes in our diet that include vitamin and antioxidant-rich foods in addition to outward skin care procedures to nourish our skin from the inside out. In this article, we share some of the best foods to add to your diet if you want glowing skin this winter.
Add these vitamin-rich foods to your winter diet for healthy and glowing skin:
1. Olive oil
Fatty acids and minerals like vitamins A and E are found in olive oil. It contains emollient qualities that aid in moisturising and maintaining the elasticity of the skin. Olive oil has several antioxidants that fight against free radicals and shield the body from fading and other harm. You could cook with it, add it to salads, or even use it a bit on your skin.
2. Broccoli
Another good vegetable for the skin is broccoli. It is loaded with vitamins A, B, and C; vitamin B aids in the removal of flaky spots. Additionally, broccoli contains organic oestrogens that can naturally brighten one's complexion. Although we don't feel particularly thirsty in the winter because of the cold, our bodies still need water. Water has the power to remove toxins from our bodies and keep our skin supple all the time.
3. Avocados
Avocados are a good source of vitamins A, C, and E, which help repair sunburn and protect your skin from further damage. Additionally, they include monounsaturated fats, which support your skin's ability to absorb and hold moisture. Avocados also increase blood circulation, which is vital for healthy skin. Additionally, they contain glutamine amino acid, which cleanses and shields your skin from contaminants. You must incorporate avocado in your wintertime skin care diet as a result of all of them.
4. Grapefruit
Vitamin C is abundant in grapefruit. Many skin conditions are combated by vitamin C. Lycopene, a substance that aids in keeping the skin smooth and shields it from UV rays, is also abundant in grapefruits. You could use grapefruit to make a delicious drink, include it in your salad, or even use it to make guacamole.
5. Carrots
In the winter, carrots are one of the best superfoods for the skin. It contains a lot of vitamin A and other antioxidants, which support the maintenance of healthy, nourished skin. These antioxidants aid in the battle against scars, discolouration, and wrinkles. Lycopene, another antioxidant found in carrots, shields the skin from damaging UV rays.
6. Almonds
Natural emollients like almonds moisturise the skin and keep it from drying out. They contain a lot of vitamin E, which helps shield the skin from the sun's damaging UV rays. Numerous antioxidants included in almonds help to fight the effects of ageing on your skin. Every night, soak 4–5 almonds, then consume them the following morning.
Keep these foods in mind when shopping for produce next grocery run.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.