Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Shares Guidelines For Daily Skincare And Haircare Routine
Skincare and haircare: Dr Kiran Lohia shares do's and don'ts of daily skincare and haircare routine. These will clarify all your doubts about skincare and hair products. You must give this one a read!
Skincare tips: Apply sunscreen after every 4 hours, whether you are indoors or outdoors
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cleanse your face with plain water or use gentle cleansers
- You can also use gentle scrub for cleansing
- Avoiding using cleansers that are too foamy
Have you always wondered how to use your skincare products? Which one to use before and after which one, how many times should you cleanse your face, which is the best cleanser your skin, how important is sunscreen, etc are some of the most common queries that people have regarding their skincare regimen. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia takes to Instagram to talk about basic skincare and haircare guidelines that you can follow on a daily basis. From duration of product application to directions of use, she shares the basic do's and don'ts of skincare and haircare that you must follow. Keep reading to know about them.
Skincare and haircare: basic do's and don'ts to follow
1. Morning and night regimen
You should begin your morning skincare regimen with a gentle, non-foamy or moderately foamy cleanser. You can also cleanse with a scrub that is gentle on your skin. Cleansing skin will be followed by gel or serum, then moisturiser and then sunscreen (at least 2 tbsp). Don't worry, sunscreen will take time but will definitely absorb in your skin.
The same pattern needs to be followed for your skincare at night, minus the sunscreen.
Points to note:
- The gel or serums should be applied before your moisturisers, creams or ointments. This will facilitate better absorption of gel or serums. Take pea-sized or tiny amount of gel or serum is enough for full face. Use as directed by your doctor.
- Your dermatologist will also explain about the duration of gel or serum. If you have been asked to keep it only for a few hours, wash it off with plain water.
- All serum or cream needs to be applied one after another. There needs to be no more than 30 seconds of gap between two applications.
- Apply sunscreen after every 4 hours, whether you are indoors or outdoors.
- Before a workout, wash your face with a gentle cleanser, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen. You can apply serum or cream after workout, once you have cleansed your face again.
- It is important to cleanse your face once you come back from workout. It prevent clogging of pores with dust and dirt, blackheads and acne. The ideal thing to follow for post-workout skincare is to take a quick shower.
- Pregnant women take note. During pregnancy, you need to avoid retinol, retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and some other supplements. Check with your doctor for more details.
Guidelines for haircare routine
- Apply shampoo only to your scalp and not the ends.
- For those who are following anti-dandruff hair care regimen, use a timer to ensure that you do it for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Hair conditioner must only be applied on hair strands-both before and after shampoo. Do not apply hair conditioner on your scalp.
- Avoid use of hair wax and pomades. They can trigger acne.
Follow these tips daily and let us know how they work for you!
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
