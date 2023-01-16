Skincare: 5 Yoga Poses To Add To Your Routine For Glowing Skin Through Winter
These yoga asanas can help fight skin issues caused by digestion, poor lifestyle, hormonal issues, etc.
Halasana improves digestion and blood circulation, both of which improve skin health
Stress or poor lifestyle choices are the main causes of premature wrinkles. Smoking, drinking, drug addiction, and eating poorly are some serious offenders. Another prevalent skin issue is acne. This might occasionally occur due to the body's hormonal shifts, and acne is another symptom of poor digestion.
Most of the factors behind poor skin health are aggravated in the winter season, due to a decrease in water intake (dehydration) and the overall increase in skin dryness. Whatever the reason, you can get smooth, radiant skin by practicing these yoga asanas. As these yoga asanas can help fight skin issues caused by digestion, poor lifestyle, hormonal issues, etc.
Try these yoga poses to achieve glowing skin this winter:
1. Paschimottanasana
This pose is known for increasing flexibility in the body but it also improves skin health by reducing stress and battling digestive issues. Here's how to perform it:
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Trikonasana
This asana helps your chest, heart, and lungs to open up which improves your overall health and rejuvenates your skin as well. Here's how you can perform it:
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times on each side
3. Halasana
This asana improves digestion and blood circulation to the skin making your skin clear and glowing. Follow the step-by-step on how you can perform it:
- Lie on your back
- Place your hands on the side
- Slowly lift your legs up
- Then continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight
- The aim is the carry your legs over your head and be able to place your toes on the ground above the head
- At this point, you may hold your hand crossing
- During this position, your back also must lift off the floor
- Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release
- Repeat a few times
4. Sarvangasana
Similar to Halasana, this asana improves blood circulation to the skin and can help slow down the formation of fine lines and dullness. Here's how you can practice it:
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
5. Bhujangasana
This pose improves blood circulation to the face and also improves heart and lung health. It can aid in the removal of toxins from the body. Here's how you can perform it:
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
Make sure to combine these yoga asanas with a healthy diet and overall lifestyle to ensure your skin stays in the best health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.