Skin Redness: Try These Expert-Recommended Remedies To Soothe Irritated Skin
Skincare tips: Redness and skin irritation can make you feel uneasy. Here are three simple ingredients that can help you fight these skin issues.
You can apply aloe vera gel to get rid of irritated skin
- Always apply a sunscreen to prevent redness from sun exposure
- Keep your skin hydrated to avoid dry skin
- Always choose skincare products according to your skin type
Skin redness is a common issue. There can be several reasons behind it like dry skin, irritation on skin or condition like rosacea. If left untreated, it can make you feel uncomfortable. Topical application of some ingredients can help you soothe your skin and reduce redness, dryness and irritated skin. In one of her Instagram posts, Dr. Geetika Gupta Mittal who is a dermatologist shared a few remedies that can help you say goodbye to redness. These ingredients are also loaded with other properties that are beneficial to your skin. So, next time you experience redness and irritation simply grab these ingredients.
Skincare tips: 3 ingredients that can help reduce redness
1. Aloe vera
This natural miracle-healer is very gentle and helps to reduce red skin. Aloe vera gel offers a wide range of beauty benefits. It is a one-stop solution to many skin and hair-related problems. You can inculcate this into your beauty regimen in several ways. You can apply aloe vera gel directly to your face or mix it with your face.
2. Vitamin C
Not just strong immunity, vitamin C is also a blessing to your skin. Most people love vitamin C for its brightening abilities, but in a mild dosage. It is great at reducing redness because of its anti-inflammatory properties.
3. Peptides
Peptides became a trend in the beauty industry within the past few years, and for good reason. Peptides help soothe and calm irritated skin. You can seek help from your dermatologist to choose the best one for your skin type.
If you are experiencing redness to skin irritation for a very long time or you are experiencing other symptoms with it, pay a visit to your dermatologist.
