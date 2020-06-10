Skin Care Tips: Nutrition And Make-Up Secrets From Experts That Won't Fail
Skin care tips: Drink sufficient water and regulate consumption of caffeine and alcohol for a glowing and younger-looking skin. Read here to know more such tips.
Take Vitamin B6 supplements to reduce water retention and puffiness on face
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink sufficient water to keep your skin hydrated
- Moisturise your skin daily
- Wear some kajal to make your skin glow instantly
For skincare products to work efficiently, it is important that your skin is well-nourished and hydrated. Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija feels that drinking sufficient water is important to make your skin glow and have sufficient moisture. Doing so will enable your make-up to work in the best possible way. If you have an occasion coming and want your make-up to be on point, then neither drinking too much water nor being dehydrated will work. The former can result in water retention and make your skin look puffy, while the latter will make your skin look dry and flaky, informs Makhija, in one of her Insta posts.
Nutrition and make-up secrets to look your best
1. Along with drinking water, you also need to control consumption of caffeine and alcohol. Doing so will not only improve your skin quality but will give you better results post makeup.
2. According to celeb make-up artist Vipul Bhagat, sleeping well is equally important. In the video, he asserts on the importance of applying good quality under eye night cream and regularly moisturising your face.
Also read: Sesame Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How This Oil Is Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair; Learn Method To Use
3. Also for an instant glow, highlighting eyes with some kajal can help. "You can also put a shine on your cheek bones, but not all over the face," he adds.
4. To prevent water retention, Vitamin B6 is a great aid, informs Makhija. If you have travelled long distance or are PMSing, likelihood of water retention is high. "You can take 100 mg supplement of Vitamin B6, 4-5 days before your occasion to prevent water retention and bloating. Vitamin B6 acts as a diuretic and drains excess water ," says Makhija in the video.
By celebrity make up artist @thevipulbhagat et moi. #youarewhatyoueat #eatright #lookright #liveright #nourish #eatdelete #poojamakhija #vipulbhagat #makeuptrends #makeuptipsListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Also read: Brides-To-Be, Here Are Some Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips For A Healthy And Glowing Skin For Your Big Day
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.COMMENT
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.Web Stories
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................
Home Remedies
- Skincare Tips: Try This DIY Vitamin C Skin Toner To Fight Skin Problems At Home
- Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists
- Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
- Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively
- Fennel Tea: Here's How This Tea Can Help Eliminate Digestive Issues; Know Method To Prepare It
FAQ
LATEST STORIES
Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System
Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War
Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart
Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists
Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits
................... Advertisement ...................