A Complete Guide To The Ultimate Skin Care Routine For Combination Skin
Skincare tips: A healthy skincare routine can help keep common skin issues at bay. Here are some tips those with combination skin type should follow.
Skincare tips: You should choose a gentle cleanser for combination skin type
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use a gentle cleanser if you have combination skin
- You should moisturise your skin daily
- Also, never forget to apply sun screen
If some parts of your skin behave like oily skin and some like dry skin. Then you have a combination of skin type. Our skin has sebaceous gland units. These sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily secretion which keeps the skin soft and supple. The glands are very sensitive to hormones and become more active during the adolescent years that cause the skin to become oilier. Active sebaceous gland units present on the nose and forehead area, commonly known as the T-Zone. These people have a combination skin type. Combination skin people face a dull and dry skin on their cheeks, temples, and eye area, while other parts of the face are oily, especially T-Zone - the central part of the face, including the forehead, nose, and chin. When you have combination skin, it can be challenging to create a proper skincare routine that can address both dryness and an excess of oil.
Skincare tips for combination skin
Use a gentle cleanser -
The surface of the skin is covered with dirt, excess oils, and impurities throughout the day especially if you have a combination skin type. So, use a facial cleanser that can help mattify the oily T-zone without over-drying the cheeks and under-eye area. Choose a cleanser that has a gel or cream texture and contains vitamins and antioxidants for exfoliation.
Use a toner -
Right after cleansing, your skin needs a hydrating, soothing, and non-irritating toner. The right toner for combination skin should contain antioxidants and skin-replenishing ingredients to keep the skin nourished and non-oily at the same time.
Avoid harsh soaps -
Some soaps are formulated with ingredients that can strip the skin of vital moisture. It can lead your combination skin to become dry, leading to hypersecretion of oil. Harsh soaps can irritate the skin and can also further aggravate the skin concerns.
Moisturize your skin -
All skin types need hydration. But for combination skin type, always stick to oil-free moisturizers that won't add additional grease to the T-zone. Every morning and evening, smooth it over the face until thoroughly absorbed.
Use anti-acne creams on the forehead and nose if you have acne. Use an anti-acne mask made of clay or fuller's earth only on the nose and forehead to ward off the excess oil.
Exfoliate -
If you have a combination skin then gentle BHA exfoliator is a great option. Using harsh and abrasive physical scrubbers and exfoliators can make the skin rough. A BHA exfoliator can smoothen the skin, remove dead skin cells, unclogs the pores of the skin, reduces oiliness, and keeps the skin healthy. With exfoliation, the pores of the skin look tighter and less visible. But always keep in mind to exfoliate a few times a week to avoid being too harsh on the skin.
Stop touching your face -
Our hands carry a lot of invisible dirt and so stop touching your face, as it can clog the pores of the skin. That can cause acne.
Apply sheet mask -
Applying different face and sheet masks to other areas of the face is the perfect technique for combination skin types. Use masks which are formulated with charcoal to help draw out impurities and tighten up the pores. Apply the mask on your T-zone area or on parts of the face that get the most oil.
Multi-mask to target different facial areas -
One of the perks of having combination skin is being able to multi-mask. You can customize the mask you use on different areas of the face. Apply an oil-absorbing clay mask to the T-zone and a hydrating face mask onto the cheeks.
Blot away excess oil -
Use blotting papers to remove unwanted oil. These papers help to temporarily absorb oil without ruining the makeup.
Remember all skin types should apply sunscreen daily!
(Dr. Ajay Rana is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. Also, the Founder and Director of ILAMED)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.