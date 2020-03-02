ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Simple Skincare Routine: Get Glowing Skin With These 5 Easy Steps For Every Skin Type

Simple Skincare Routine: Get Glowing Skin With These 5 Easy Steps For Every Skin Type

Skincare tips: A basic skincare routine is the requirement of every skin type to fight various skin issues. Some skincare tips may work wonders for your skin while may not show the same results on others. Here are a few basic skincare tips that are suitable for every skin type.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 2, 2020 05:27 IST
3-Min Read
Simple Skincare Routine: Get Glowing Skin With These 5 Easy Steps For Every Skin Type

Skincare tips: Follow these tip to avoid skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wash your face at least twice a day
  2. Exfoliation is extremely important for a healthy skin
  3. Drink enough water to stay hydrated

Are you tired of trying new skincare routines? Every new skincare product promises effective results which can help you fight multiple skin issues. There are various skincare routines which gained popularity in the recent years. A basic skincare routine is the requirement of every skin type to fight various skin issues. The increases pollution, unhealthy eating and sedentary lifestyle can affect your skin negatively. To help your skin look fresh every morning you just need to follow a few basic steps. Not just morning at the end of the day you need to get rid of the dirt and pollution accumulated on your skin. Some skincare tips may work wonders for your skin while may not show the same results on others. Here are a few basic skincare tips that are suitable for every skin type.


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Ditch These Foods And Drink Than Can Make Your Skin Age Faster

Skincare Tips: Several factors can affect your skin health. You diet play a major role in maintaining a healthy skin. Read here to know foods you should avoid for a younger looking skin.

related

Skincare: Here's Your Guide To Choose The Right Face Wash According To Your Skin Type

Skincare tips: To fight skin issues you need to choose the right skin care product according to your skin type. Face wash is the most basic skin care product. Here's a guide for you to choose the right skin care product.

Skincare tips for every skin type

1. Wash your face twice a day

You should wash your face at least twice a day. First, wash it in the morning. It will give a fresh look on your face and prepare your skin for the rest of the day. You should also wash your face at the end of the day. Once you are back home, wash your face to get rid of all the dirt and pollution. It will help you keep your skin clean and clear. You can choose face wash according to your skin type.

ot322sko

Wash your face whenever required
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keep your skin hydrated

Hydration is very important for every skin type. After washing your face apply moisturiser on your skin. You can choose a light moisturiser if you have oily skin. You can also keep your skin hydrated with the right diet. Drink plenty of water and liquids throughout the day. It will help you get rid of toxins and give you glowing skin.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation is an important part of a skincare routine for every skin type. It helps you get rid of dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. If you have oily skin you can scrub twice a week. If your skin is dry try scrubbing once a week.

Also read: Skin Care Tips For Sensitive Skin: Follow These 5 Steps For A Natural Glow

4. Remove makeup before sleeping

If you are a makeup lover remember, do not let the makeup affect your skin. Always remove your makeup before going to bed. It will allow your skin to breathe and prevent clogged pores as well.

bolugr6

Always remove your make up before sleeping
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Always try the products in small quantity first

Some products may work well on your skin while others may not. Before you buy any skincare product, always test the products on your skin first. You can buy a small pack or get a sample of the products first.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach
Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Antioxidant Supplements Not Effective In Improving Male Fertility, Study Finds

Multiple Courses Of Antibiotics Can Make People More Sick

Specific Gut Bacteria May Be Linked To High Blood Pressure

Olive Oil In Mediterranean Diet May Help You Live Longer

Green Tea Plus Exercise May Reduce Fatty Liver Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases