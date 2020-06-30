Post Oral Contraceptives PCOS And Acne: Here's What You Need To Know
If you have PCOS and have just gotten off oral contraceptives, then you may experience acne breakout. Here's what you need to know.
PCOS can cause acne breakouts
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition which most commonly causes irregular periods and acne. Oral contraceptives are the most common treatment for management of PCOS. Combination pills and progestin-only pills are two kinds of oral contraceptives. Both these types of birth control are effective for treating PCOS symptoms and can help you have regular and lighter periods. They also help you ovulate on time and reduce cramps and also help you have clearer skin. While these pills help in management of PCOS symptoms, they may also result in some side effects, some of which may appear after you stop taking them.
Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, in one of her IGTVs, talks about post oral contraceptives PCOS. "When you come off of these oral contraceptive pills, you are likely to get acne. This acne breakout is likely to be severe and can last a year," she informs in her IGTV.
Explaining why this occurs, Dr Lohia adds that after you stop taking oral contraceptives, the male hormones in your system "start going crazy."
"The hormonal pills were actually supressing them. There is an increase in male hormones and that could be contributing to acne," she says.
So, in case your treatment involves going off hormonal contraceptives, expect some acne and be prepared for it, Dr Lohia suggests.
Acne remedies and tips that you can follow
Diet modifications and some basic skincare tips like washing your face regularly can be effective in managing acne. Following are some remedies for acne as suggested by Dr Lohia:
1. Avoid using dairy products and protein powders derives from dairy. These may contain hormones that can worsen acne.
2. Intake of sugar and high glycaemic index foods should be avoided to prevent acne breakouts.
3. Eat foods that are a rich source of zinc to improve skin balance and control acne breakouts.
4. Avoid comedogenic products and reduce the number of skincare products in your routine.
5. Use gel-based moisturisers and sunscreens.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
