Omega-3 Fatty Acids For Skin: Skin Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Will Surprise You
Omega-3 fatty acids for skin: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to be protective for your skin. They can be helpful for people with dry skin and older skin, and has also been found to be an important anti-inflammatory agent.
Omega-3 rich foods like walnuts and flaxseeds can be beneficial for your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- DHA and EPA are two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids
- EPA benefits the skin by regulating oil production
- EPA contains antioxidants and also works as anti-inflammatory agent
Omega-3 fatty acids are important for a healthy heart and brain. But did you know that omega-3 fatty acids can be beneficial for your skin as well? Highlighting the same is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. Foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring), walnuts, flax seeds and chia seeds are considered to be good sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Including omega-3 fatty acids in your diet can help in fighting depression and anxiety, improving eye health, promoting brain health and reducing risk factors of heart disease. In this article, we are going to talk about health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids for skin.
Also read: Foods Rich In Omega 6 Fatty Acids: Know The Sources And Health Benefits
Omega-3 fatty acids: Health benefits for skin
In her video post on Instagram, Dr Kiran says, "Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to be protective for your skin. They can be helpful for people with dry skin and older skin, and has also been found to be an important anti-inflammatory agent. It can be helpful for people with heart disease and prevent heart attacks."
You can include omega-3 fatty acids rich foods in your daily diet, or you can also have omega-3 fatty acid supplements once in a day. Just one gm of omega-3 fatty acids supplement is sufficient in a day, recommends Dr Kiran.
Also read: Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly
1. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids.
2. EPA benefits the skin by regulating oil production and boosting hydration.
3. EPA can prevent acne and prevent premature ageing of skin.
4. According to a 2005 study published in Journla of Lipid Research, EPAs can help in blocking release of UV-induced enzymes that reduce collagen and cause lines on face and also sagging skin.
5. EPA contains beneficial antioxidants and also works as anti-inflammatory agent which can protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays of the sun.
It might be difficult to get omega-3 fatty acids from your diet, unless you are eating enough of the foods mentioned below. You can also take supplements for the several benefits they offer. Make sure you consult your doctor before taking supplements.
Also read: Vegetarians, Here Are 5 Sources Of Omega 3 Fatty Acids You Must Include In Your Diet
Following are foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids
- Flaxseeds
- Chia seeds
- Walnuts
- Hemp seeds
- Kidney beans
- Soyabean oil
- Brussel sprouts
- Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring)
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.