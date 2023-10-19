Navratri 2023: 8 Expert Tips That Can Help You Achieve Glowing Skin This Festive Season
Navratri is here with all the dancing, food and fun. In the middle of all this Navratri festivities, your skin might be feeling a bit neglected. However, imagine dancing under the bright lights with glowing skin that complements your festive spirit. That's the goal of this guide - to help you achieve that Navratri glow naturally, without relying solely on makeup.
Navratri 2023: Follow these tips for healthy, glowing skin
1. Hydrate properly
Water, the elixir of life, is also your skin's best friend. It removes toxins, improves skin tone, and keeps it soft and supple. Aim for at least six to eight glasses daily and start your morning with warm lemon and honey water for blemish-free, moisturized skin.
2. The magic of beauty sleep
Beauty sleep is called beauty sleep for a reason. Six to eight hours of quality sleep repairs your skin and makes it glow. It also reduces dark circles and puffy eyes, leaving you feeling fresh.
3. Post-waxing TLC
After waxing, rashes and redness can make a surprise entry. Use aloe vera gel with tea tree oil to soothe the skin. Shower with a mix of rock salt and oatmeal in lukewarm water to reduce inflammation.
4. Exfoliate with a gentle scrub
Use a gentle face scrub with ingredients like papaya, honey, or coffee grounds to reveal a lustrous complexion every morning.
5. Mist it up
A facial mist revitalizes your skin, especially after makeup. Ingredients like rose water and cucumber give a dewy glow which is perfect for Navratri celebrations.
6. Prepare your skin
Prepare your skin before makeup to make it last longer. Cleanse, exfoliate, tone, moisturize, a sheet mask and use non-comedogenic makeup products to avoid breakouts and irritations.
7. Don't forget your sunscreen
Even though Navratri's grand dance celebrations happen in the evening, you're likely to be out and about during the day, preparing and enjoying the festive spirit. Sunscreen remains essential to protect your skin from any daytime sun exposure. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 ensures protection against harmful UV rays. This straightforward precaution keeps your skin looking radiant, free from sunburn, and premature ageing, both during and after the nighttime festivities.
8. Stay hydrated, inside and out
Drink plenty of fluids for glowing skin. Water-rich fruits can also help you stay hydrated. Your skin will thank you.
As the beat of the dandiya echoes in the air and the vibrant colours of Navratri swirl around you, remember that your skin is ready to join the celebration. It's your time to shine as bright as the festival itself.
The bottom line
Happy Navratri!
(Dr. Neha Khuraana, MD, Board-certified Dermatologist and Founder House of Aesthetics, Delhi)
