How To Treat Hyperpigmentation On The Buttocks? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Shares A Few Tips
Hyperpigmentation can be a major skin problem for both men and women. We are not talking about just the face and limbs. Hyperpigmentation can occur as much in the exposed areas of skin as in less exposed areas. It can occur in the butt region too. If you are annoyed with a dark butt, chances are you are facing a case of hyperpigmentation. However, there's no need to worry. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad explains how to treat this condition. If you want to get rid of dark butts and get clear skin, follow her tips.
1. Identify and treat the cause. Get acne, fungal infections, folliculitis, skin conditions like lichen planus treated.
2. Avoid friction.
3. Frequent waxing and shaving can also cause darkening of the area.
4. Opt for laser hair removal.
5. Keep the area dry.
6. After a shower dry yourself completely. Use an anti-fungal powder such as abzorb or candid etc.
7. Do not wear tight fitted clothes, especially tight denims
8. Use skin lightening creams which do not contain steroids and hydroquinone. So, creams that have vitamin c, alpha, butin, kojic acid etc will help. But don't start using anything without a dermatologist's prescription.
9. Chemical peels help in butt lightening.
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad also discusses the problem of dark spots on the butt. If you are seeing this problem in your body, you may want to treat it. But before treating, you need to understand the causes of this problem. They include acne, folliculitis, friction (tight clothing and frequent hair removal among others), post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, fungal infection or any other infection or a skin disorder. However, always consult your dermatologist to treat the skin problem.
If you are facing hand and leg tanning problems, Dr Jaishree Sharad has a few tips to treat that too. Here are some points that she recommends.
1. Apply a teaspoon of sunscreen on each arm and leg whether you are indoors or outdoors to prevent a further tan.
2. At night, use a cream containing AHA and skin-lightening ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice, alpha arbutin, mulberry, kojic acid etc.
3. Apply a mixture of yogurt, chickpea flour (besan), and honey on the arms and legs. Yogurt contains lactic acid, it moisturises and lightens the skin. Besan and honey help to cleanse the skin. 4. Take vitamin C and glutathione oral supplements.
5. Chemical peels and de-tan procedures in clinics are options too.
