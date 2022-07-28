Are You Using Lemon And Tomatoes Directly On Your Face? Read What The Dermatologist Has To Say
Dr Sharad says people can get glowing skin by following a holistic approach.
Using lemon and tomatoes directly on the skin can make our skin dry out and crack
When we think of skincare and addressing skin-related issues, we first think of natural and home remedies. But we can't ignore the fact that such hacks can have side effects on the skin. Now, dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad is here to outline what home remedies people should avoid when dealing with facial skin problems. Many people would think that applying lemon or tomatoes directly to the facial skin can be of great use. Dr. Sharad does not think it is as good as it seems.
She says using lemon or tomatoes directly on the face may cause:
1. Skin to dry
2. skin irritation
3. Rashes
4. Redness
5. Pigmentation (PIH)
“It is advisable that (you) opt for vitamin c serum and consult your dermatologist before you start using them,” she says in the caption.
For more details and expert advice on how vitamin c can benefit skin health, she asks her followers to watch her Instagram Reels and IGTV video.
Dr. Sharad regularly shares skincare tips on her social media account. She says people can get glowing skin by following a holistic approach. In another Instagram post, she shared a few ways to get healthy and glowing skin. The steps are:
1. Following a good skincare routine
2. eating healthy and nutritious food
3. A regular workout routine
4. Getting a proper sleep
5. Avoiding smoking
6. Try not to take the stress
There's also a misconception that skincare is only for women. In reality, men too should take care of their skin. Dr. Sharad says, “Skincare is neither a female thing nor for just the metrosexual male. Skincare is for all.” Though the male skin is slightly different from female skin, the routine remains the same, she adds.
According to her, men should follow a three-step morning routine:
1. They should cleanse their face in the morning as it helps remove the dust from the skin.
2. They should then moisturise their skin to hydrate it.
3. And finally, apply sunscreen even if they are not stepping outside.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.