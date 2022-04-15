Glowing Skin Can Be Achieved By Following A Holistic Approach, Says Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips to get healthy and glowing skin.
What you eat shows on your skin, so eat healthy
Many people aspire to have healthy and glowing skin. There are numerous methods for enhancing the quality and glow of the skin. People can improve their skin's health by changing their food habits and lifestyle. Many skincare and makeup products are now available that can provide the look of glowing skin. But what if we tell you that by just applying skincare products on your face won't help? Instead, a holistic approach is required to take care of your skin and get that glow. In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared a few to get a healthy and glowing skin.
1) Good skincare routine: A good skincare routine including moisturiser, sunscreen, cleanser, serum, and toner helps in maintaining and protecting your skin.
2) Eating healthy: They say what you eat shows on your skin. So, it's important to eat all things healthy that also work like magic for your skin. Avoid consuming sugar and develop a habit of drinking plenty of water.
3) Exercise regularly: This also has a positive impact on your skin. Exercising regularly helps to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle.
4) Sleep: Proper sleep routine contributes to keeping your skin healthy. Getting enough sleep of at least 7-8 hours helps in the circulation of blood.
5) Avoid smoking: Smoking may not only harm the other vital organs of your body but also impact your skin. So, avoid smoking, since it contains nicotine which may lead to dark circles, dark lips, and hair fall.
6) Avoid stress: First of all, try to lead a stress-free life. However, even if the stress is inevitable, try to look for ways to cope with it. Stress may cause dark circles, grey hairs, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Here's her post:
On a concluding note, Dr Jaishree Sharad said that a person can get glowing skin only with a holistic approach. She also mentioned that layers and layers of skincare products are not needed to achieve glowing skin.
