ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Glowing Skin Can Be Achieved By Following A Holistic Approach, Says Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad

Glowing Skin Can Be Achieved By Following A Holistic Approach, Says Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips to get healthy and glowing skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 15, 2022 11:33 IST
4-Min Read
Glowing Skin Can Be Achieved By Following A Holistic Approach, Says Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad

What you eat shows on your skin, so eat healthy

Many people aspire to have healthy and glowing skin. There are numerous methods for enhancing the quality and glow of the skin. People can improve their skin's health by changing their food habits and lifestyle. Many skincare and makeup products are now available that can provide the look of glowing skin. But what if we tell you that by just applying skincare products on your face won't help? Instead, a holistic approach is required to take care of your skin and get that glow. In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared a few to get a healthy and glowing skin.

1) Good skincare routine: A good skincare routine including moisturiser, sunscreen, cleanser, serum, and toner helps in maintaining and protecting your skin.

2) Eating healthy: They say what you eat shows on your skin. So, it's important to eat all things healthy that also work like magic for your skin. Avoid consuming sugar and develop a habit of drinking plenty of water.


RELATED STORIES
related

Do Dark Elbows And Knees Bother You? Here Are The Causes And Treatment

Dr Jaishree Sharad listed various causes behind dark elbows and knees.

related

Love Swimming But Worried About Skin And Hair Damage? Here’s What You Can Do To Combat Effects Of Chlorine

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips to avoid skin and hair damage while swimming

3) Exercise regularly: This also has a positive impact on your skin. Exercising regularly helps to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle.

4) Sleep: Proper sleep routine contributes to keeping your skin healthy. Getting enough sleep of at least 7-8 hours helps in the circulation of blood.

5) Avoid smoking: Smoking may not only harm the other vital organs of your body but also impact your skin. So, avoid smoking, since it contains nicotine which may lead to dark circles, dark lips, and hair fall.

6) Avoid stress: First of all, try to lead a stress-free life. However, even if the stress is inevitable, try to look for ways to cope with it. Stress may cause dark circles, grey hairs, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Here's her post:


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

On a concluding note, Dr Jaishree Sharad said that a person can get glowing skin only with a holistic approach. She also mentioned that layers and layers of skincare products are not needed to achieve glowing skin.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Brain Supplements, Nootropics and Memory Pills

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases