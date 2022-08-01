ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skin »  Know The Little Known Reasons Behind Acne And Breakouts And Find Out Ways To Treat Them

Know The Little Known Reasons Behind Acne And Breakouts And Find Out Ways To Treat Them

Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta reflected upon the little-known reasons behind acne and breakouts in an Instagram post.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 1, 2022 04:38 IST
4-Min Read
Residue of sunscreen, make up and other products might worsen acne

Are you sick and tired of outbreaks brought on by acne? On skin issues, diverse beliefs exist among people. There are far too many factors we can blame for our skin problems, including seasonal changes and cosmetic and skin care products. While the obvious causes of acne, a condition when the skin breaks out in clusters of pimples as well as other growths like blackheads and whiteheads, are widely known, there are also some lesser-known causes. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta discussed these little-known facts in an Instagram post.

1. Hair styling products

The majority of hair products have oil that gets on your skin and clogs pores. If you are experiencing breakouts around your hairline or in a spot where your hair hits, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggests one should stop using leave-in products.


2. Heavy sunscreen residue

The dermatologist says while sunscreen is essential to protect the skin, some formulas are too heavy and can lead to clogged pores. The knack according to the expert is to find a sunscreen that's made for acne-prone skin.


3. Medications and birth control

Some medications and hormonal birth control can also cause acne. If you think your medicines are behind your skin issue, consult your doctor.

4. Facial hair removal

Removing facial hair by waxing or shaving can lead to breakouts. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta says, “When you wax or shave, the pore is left open and exposed and can lead to a pimple.”

5. Phone

If you don't disinfect your phone daily, it's most likely to infect your skin. Throughout the day, the phone gets covered in germs and bacteria, which end up on your skin. Disinfect your phone at least once a day.

Here's her post:

Take a look at the video carefully, and find out the hidden causes of your acne.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

