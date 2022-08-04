ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Link Between Food And Acne. Here’s What To Stop Consuming To Keep Acne At Bay

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Link Between Food And Acne. Here’s What To Stop Consuming To Keep Acne At Bay

In an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad highlights the foods that a person with acne must stop consuming
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 4, 2022 05:22 IST
4-Min Read
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Link Between Food And Acne. Here’s What To Stop Consuming To Keep Acne At Bay

Dairy products can lead to acne

Acne is a common skin condition that affects many people across the world. Many factors contribute to the development of acne, including sebum and keratin production, acne-causing bacteria, hormones, blocked pores and inflammation. There have been many debates too about the link between diet and acne. Although there has been mixed evidence on the relationship between diet and acne, there may be certain foods that could aggravate the condition. Reiterating this point, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared a video on Instagram, and captioned it, “This reel is for people who suffer from acne.”

In the caption, she further goes on to stress that sugar, dairy products, and foods with a high glycemic index are known to aggravate acne, according to research and scientific studies. So, either stop consuming these or have them occasionally if you want your acne to be under control.

Here are the foods that Dr. Jaishree Sharad advises avoiding:


RELATED STORIES
related

Know The Little Known Reasons Behind Acne And Breakouts And Find Out Ways To Treat Them

Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta reflected upon the little-known reasons behind acne and breakouts in an Instagram post.

related

Did You Just Wash Your Hair? Remember These Dos And Don'ts By Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares tips on how to deal with your hair immediately after washing it.

  • Refined flour or maida.
  • Sugar in any form such as honey, jaggery, cane sugar, date sugar, or coconut sugar, can increase IGF1 levels which can cause acne.
  • Food with a high glycemic index. For example, burgers, pizzas, fried potato, watermelon, pineapple, cakes, cookies, and biscuits.
  • Milk leads to a spike in insulin and a rise in IGF1. These two leads to a rise in oil production, androgen production, and the absorption of male hormones, which causes acne.

Watch the video here:


A few months ago, in another Instagram post, Dr. Jaishree Sharad highlighted a few quick-fix hacks to get rid of pimples and acne. These include 2.5 percent Benzoyl peroxide gel, pimple patches, and dermatological injections. She also suggested a few “don'ts” when trying to treat a pimple in a short time. The don'ts include: Never pop a pimple and do not use toothpaste on a pimple.

One of the most bothersome skin conditions is acne, along with pimples. So, do not fall for myths associated with the condition. If it persists despite taking precautions, consult your dermatologist for safe and efficient treatment options.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases