Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Link Between Food And Acne. Here’s What To Stop Consuming To Keep Acne At Bay
In an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad highlights the foods that a person with acne must stop consuming
Dairy products can lead to acne
Acne is a common skin condition that affects many people across the world. Many factors contribute to the development of acne, including sebum and keratin production, acne-causing bacteria, hormones, blocked pores and inflammation. There have been many debates too about the link between diet and acne. Although there has been mixed evidence on the relationship between diet and acne, there may be certain foods that could aggravate the condition. Reiterating this point, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared a video on Instagram, and captioned it, “This reel is for people who suffer from acne.”
In the caption, she further goes on to stress that sugar, dairy products, and foods with a high glycemic index are known to aggravate acne, according to research and scientific studies. So, either stop consuming these or have them occasionally if you want your acne to be under control.
Here are the foods that Dr. Jaishree Sharad advises avoiding:
- Refined flour or maida.
- Sugar in any form such as honey, jaggery, cane sugar, date sugar, or coconut sugar, can increase IGF1 levels which can cause acne.
- Food with a high glycemic index. For example, burgers, pizzas, fried potato, watermelon, pineapple, cakes, cookies, and biscuits.
- Milk leads to a spike in insulin and a rise in IGF1. These two leads to a rise in oil production, androgen production, and the absorption of male hormones, which causes acne.
Watch the video here:
A few months ago, in another Instagram post, Dr. Jaishree Sharad highlighted a few quick-fix hacks to get rid of pimples and acne. These include 2.5 percent Benzoyl peroxide gel, pimple patches, and dermatological injections. She also suggested a few “don'ts” when trying to treat a pimple in a short time. The don'ts include: Never pop a pimple and do not use toothpaste on a pimple.
One of the most bothersome skin conditions is acne, along with pimples. So, do not fall for myths associated with the condition. If it persists despite taking precautions, consult your dermatologist for safe and efficient treatment options.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
