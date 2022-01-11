Want A Quick-Fix To Get Rid Of Acne? Try These 3 Hacks Suggested By Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad
In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad suggests some quick fixes for pimples and acne.
Imagine this. You are set to dress your best at an event but a day before, you see pimples erupting on your face. Yes, we all have been there. You might have struggled to deal with annoying acne when you least expected them. Long-term hacks are good for treating skin conditions and maintaining healthy skin. But, when you need a quick fix, these treatments fail. In such moments, don't lose hope. You can make an informed decision and fix pimples in a short duration, thanks to dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad. In an Instagram post, she gave us some quick fix tips for pimples and acne.
Here are Dr Jaishree Sharad's suggestions:
1) 2.5 per cent Benzoyl peroxide gel
You can get rid of pimples on short notice by using 2.5 per cent Benzoyl peroxide gel on the pimple twice a day. The gel has multiple uses. It reduces oil secretion in the skin. It is also a comedolytic, so it reduces whiteheads and blackheads. It is highly effective against pimples as it kills the bacteria responsible for acne. To use it, dab a little amount of the get on the acne. Don't apply it on dry or flaky skin as it may cause irritation. Also, be cautious of the amount of usage. Too much of the gel can cause sensations of burning, irritation and redness of the skin.
2) Pimple patches
Acne or pimple patches are hydrocolloid patches that can be applied to a pimple to absorb oil or pus. Leave them overnight or at least for 6 hours to allow the wound to heal. The patches prevent scarring and prevent you from popping the pimple. But, it's advisable not to use them on large cystic or nodular acne.
3) Dermatological injections
If suffering from cystic or nodular acne, you can take the help of skilled dermatologists to inject super diluted triamcinolone acetonide into it. This treatment helps the acne to dry within 12 hours. Don't attempt to use the injection on your own and seek dermatological help. This is an FDA approved safe treatment.
Watch the video by Dr Jaishree Sharad here:
Here are some of the don'ts when trying to treat a pimple in a short time duration:
Never pop a pimple. This can lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and secondary infection.
Do not use toothpaste on a pimple. Though it is a common hack, it can lead to irritation and scarring.
Quick fixes shouldn't be a substitute for long-term treatments. They are only meant to be done when you have a party or an important event or a shoot. Always consult a dermatologist for proper treatment of acne.
