Home »  Skin »  Entering Your 30s? Take Care Of Your Skin With These 5 Expert Tips

Entering Your 30s? Take Care Of Your Skin With These 5 Expert Tips

In an Instagram video, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared five simple skincare tips that people in their 30s must follow.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 28, 2025 08:58 IST
4-Min Read
Entering Your 30s? Take Care Of Your Skin With These 5 Expert Tips

Antioxidant serum protect your skin from damage

As you enter your 30s, establishing a skincare routine is of utmost importance. Around this time, your skin starts to show signs of ageing such as fine lines and uneven texture. Therefore, it is the perfect time to incorporate anti-ageing products and extra hydration into your skincare routine. In an Instagram video, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared five simple skincare tips that people in their 30s must follow.

Skincare: Follow these tips in your 30s

"Stepping into your 30s? Your skin's got its drama, but we've got the solutions! Fine lines, pigmentation, dullness-let's tackle them with this effective skincare routine. Vitamin C serums, hydrating moisturizers, retinol, sunscreen, and a little stress management. Your skin will thank you!" she wrote in the caption of the video.



RELATED STORIES
related

Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids For Skin: Dermatologist Lists

In an Instagram reel, dermatologist Dr. Jushya Bhatia explained the benefits of Omega-3s for your skin.

related

These 3 Skincare Products Do Not Deserve A Spot On Your Shelf

"Not every skincare product deserves a spot on your shelf! Here are 3 super unnecessary products you can skip," Dr. Bhatia wrote in the caption of the video.

1. Add an antioxidant serum

The expert recommends adding vitamin C, vitamin E or ferulic acid according to your skin type. These will protect you from damage due to pollution and UV rays.



2. A hydrating moisturiser

Dr. Sarin explained that your oil glands dry up and fine lines become prominent in your 30s. Therefore, you must use a more hydrating moisturiser than the one you used to use in your 20s.

3. Say hello to retinol

"Retinol is the OG of skincare. There's nothing that retinol cannot do for your skin and improves the skin's texture. But start slowly unless you want to wake up looking like a tomato," she said in the video.

4. Apply sunscreen

If you are skipping sunscreen you are basically inviting sun damage. One should apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even when it's cloudy.

5. Manage stress

Stress affects your physical health, mental health and your skin too. Try stress management techniques that can relax your mind and body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases