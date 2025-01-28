Entering Your 30s? Take Care Of Your Skin With These 5 Expert Tips
In an Instagram video, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared five simple skincare tips that people in their 30s must follow.
Antioxidant serum protect your skin from damage
As you enter your 30s, establishing a skincare routine is of utmost importance. Around this time, your skin starts to show signs of ageing such as fine lines and uneven texture. Therefore, it is the perfect time to incorporate anti-ageing products and extra hydration into your skincare routine. In an Instagram video, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared five simple skincare tips that people in their 30s must follow.
Skincare: Follow these tips in your 30s
"Stepping into your 30s? Your skin's got its drama, but we've got the solutions! Fine lines, pigmentation, dullness-let's tackle them with this effective skincare routine. Vitamin C serums, hydrating moisturizers, retinol, sunscreen, and a little stress management. Your skin will thank you!" she wrote in the caption of the video.
1. Add an antioxidant serum
The expert recommends adding vitamin C, vitamin E or ferulic acid according to your skin type. These will protect you from damage due to pollution and UV rays.
2. A hydrating moisturiser
Dr. Sarin explained that your oil glands dry up and fine lines become prominent in your 30s. Therefore, you must use a more hydrating moisturiser than the one you used to use in your 20s.
3. Say hello to retinol
"Retinol is the OG of skincare. There's nothing that retinol cannot do for your skin and improves the skin's texture. But start slowly unless you want to wake up looking like a tomato," she said in the video.
4. Apply sunscreen
If you are skipping sunscreen you are basically inviting sun damage. One should apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even when it's cloudy.
5. Manage stress
Stress affects your physical health, mental health and your skin too. Try stress management techniques that can relax your mind and body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.