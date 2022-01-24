Here's How You Should Choose The Right Shampoo Suitable For Your Hair Type
Dr Jaishree Sharad shares tips for choosing the right kind of shampoo you can use depending upon your hair type.
Try a protein-based shampoo if you have frizzy hair
Your hair is an important part of your personality. You feel good and confident if you have your hair rightly styled and in place. So, although not recommended, but many people like to wash their hair daily to keep them clean. Well, you must read this if you are among those who shampoo every day. While there could be several reasons why you wash your hair daily, the fear of adverse effects of chemicals affecting your tresses is always there. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad posted a Reels on her Instagram account elaborating on the daily usage of shampoo based on your hair type.
In the video clip, she said, "If you want to opt for a shampoo every day then opt for something organic, something natural, something mild."
According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, you can use shampoo daily if the following conditions prevail:
- There is a lot of sweating on your scalp
- Scalp is greasy
- You use too many products on your hair
- You exercise or play a sport daily
- Your scalp feels itchy due to a build-up of dead cells, dirt, sweat, oil and grime.
Here's what she suggests for people with different kinds of hair:
1) For dandruff
If you are troubled with dandruff or have a kind of scalp that is prone to developing dandruff, Use Zinc pyrithione or 2% Ketoconazole based shampoos.
Procedure
1) First, rub the shampoo on the scalp
2) Leave it for about 15 minutes
3) Rinse it off
And despite all this, if dandruff persists, please consult a dermatologist.
2) For hair fall issues
For frequent hair fall issues, you can try baby shampoo, Dr Jaishree added. First of all, avoid washing your hair daily. It's advisable to use shampoos that are specifically meant for hair fall purposes.
3) For frizzy hair
Try a protein-based shampoo. Use sulphate free shampoos.
4) For colour treated hair or straightened or permed hair:
If at all, you have colour treated hair or straightened or permed hair, use shampoos meant for them. There are some good shampoos available in the market, check them out.
As a concluding note, Dr Jaishree Sharad stated, “Always condition your hair shaft (strands), not the root. If you have frizzy, flyaway hair, look for conditioners or leave-in serums with olive oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E, almond, avocado, coconut oil.”
Take a look:
Dr Jaishree Sharad often discusses different topics revolving around skincare and haircare.
