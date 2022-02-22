What Happens When You Pop That Pimple? Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Has The Answer
Acne is a common skin problem faced by many people worldwide. The process of concealing them with makeup or other products could be quite overwhelming. However, many people also have a habit of pricking the acne or just bursting it to get rid of it. However, that only ends up harming the skin. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has highlighted this very issue in an Instagram post. She asked her followers, “Wondering how to pop a pimple correctly?,” and went on to say that bursting acne isn't a good idea.
The dermatologist then revealed that this could lead to a series of inflammatory responses in the skin. She explained, “If you burst acne, it can lead to more inflammation and a painful series of more acne on the skin.” She also added, “Popping pimples will not make the bumps go away. It can worsen the condition, increase swelling or redness, and may lead to a painful infection.”
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta advised her followers to see a doctor if they had acne and treat it in a medically-safe environment.
Here's her video:
Even in the past, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has discussed issues related to acne. Once, she shared a guide to understand and know the types of acne a person can have. Knowing the type would help a person better in seeking possible treatments. In the caption, she wrote, “There are many different types of acne, and knowing which one you have is crucial in treating it.” Her post had a pictorial representation of pustules, papules, nodular, blackheads and whiteheads. Read more about it here.
On another occasion, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a list of five factors that could be creating acne. The dermatologist's five factors included food and hygiene practises that could be exacerbating acne. “Are you guilty of committing these acne-causing mistakes?” Dr Geetika asked on Instagram while sharing the list. Click here to know more about the 5 causes.
Acne is one of the most common skin problems troubling a large population. So, follow Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's advice if you are seeking solutions to deal with acne-related skin problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informatio
