Things You Must Do To Take Care Of Your Skin Before And After A Workout Session
Dr Geetika shares five skincare hacks that you must follow to keep your skin in a good health if you work out every day.
Skincare tips: Use a cold towel to wipe sweat and dirt
It has become important to take care of your health, skin and hair, especially, considering the kind of lifestyle that we are leading these days. People work out every day to remain in good shape or stay fit. However, while taking too much care of your health, your skincare shouldn't take a backseat. Yes, if you follow a proper workout routine, you tend to sweat a lot, which ultimately affects your skin if you don't take enough care. Just coming back from the gym and taking bath, is not enough. You have to keep in mind a lot of other things to keep your skin healthy. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares five skincare hacks to follow before and after a workout session.
According to Dr Geetika, here are the five skincare hacks that you can do before and after your workout:
1) Make sure you wash your face before and after you work out. Yes, you do make it point to wash your face after working out to get rid of all that unwanted sweat. But you must also wash your face before the workout session.
2) Use a cold towel on your face throughout to wipe sweat and dirt. The sweat that's released during the workout may damage your skin in various ways, resulting in acne, breakouts, irritation, and whatnot. So, just remember that you have to wipe the sweat and dirt with a cold towel.
3) Use a toner, mist or elixir throughout your workout. These things will protect your skin from possible damage.
4) Apply sunblock when doing outdoor workouts. Now, you must know that even when you are not working out, stepping out in the sun, without sunscreen can be really harmful to your skin. So, just apply sunscreen whenever you are out of the house. This product protects your skin from sunburn or related issues.
5) Treat the skin with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide
Addressing the other common skin issue related to acne, Dr Geetika states some tips. She says, “Teenagers often experience acne throughout their adolescent years. The secret to controlling acne for a teenager is to develop a simple, doable routine that they will remember to do.” If you have acne, you must wash your face twice a day with a mild cleanser. You can use a gentle chemical exfoliant twice a week with the aim to get rid of dead skin cells and excess sebum. Don't forget to apply a generous amount of sunscreen. This is important because blemishes tend to scar when going out unprotected in the sun.
After trying all this for a month, you will be able to see the difference in your skin, Dr Geetika adds.
Follow these tips and take care of your skin.
