There Are Three Kinds Of Moisturisers Available For Different Skin Types
One of the most common skincare products is a moisturiser that mainly prevents your skin from getting dry and keeps it hydrated. Shaheen Bhatt and Dr Jaishree Sharad jointly share a post on the types of moisturisers.
There are different kinds of moisturisers with different ingredients, as per the needs of everyone's skin
Skincare is of utmost importance if you wish to have healthy and glowing skin all throughout your life. One of the most common skincare products is a moisturiser that mainly prevents your skin from getting dry and keeps it hydrated. Right from using it daily to mandatorily applying it before you put up makeup, it's important to know that your moisturiser keeps your skin cells protected. And, since you apply it directly, it has to be the right one. A cream that is suitable for your skin. There are different kinds of moisturisers that carry a variety of ingredients, as per the needs of everyone's skin. Shaheen Bhatt and dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad have jointly shared a post on Instagram dedicated to the three types of moisturisers.
Going by the post, here are the three types of moisturisers:
1) Humectant – The hydrator
People with dry skin type often need moisturisers that will keep their skin hydrated. These kinds of moisturisers attract water molecules from the environment and bind and retain them in your skin. Usually, the ingredients present in them are aloe vera, glycerine and hyaluronic acid.
2) Emollient – The softener
Individuals with dry, cracked skin have an open space between cells. That's where the work of emollients comes into the picture. They fill these cracks resulting in smoother and softer skin. To initiate this task, the ingredients are sweet almond oil, shea butter, cetyl alcohol, oatmeal.
3) Occlusive – The protector
They form a physical barrier or “seal” on the skin. Why? This is to prevent water loss and lock the moisturiser in. Ingredients? Beeswax, candelilla wax and olive oil.
Take a look:
Despite the knowledge and choosing the right kind of moisturiser or other skin products, if you don't get the desired result, there may be some mistakes you are making as far as your skincare is concerned.
Dr Jaishree Sharad once listed the common mistakes people make and complain when they don't get the desired outcome. If your skincare products don't show results, consult a dermatologist for a better understanding and requirements of your skin. Stop comparing your skin with others since you need to understand that everyone's skin functions differently. Keep track of the expiry dates of your skincare products. Make sure you aren't using expired products. Also, remember no product is going to show you changes instantly. Every process takes time and so do these products. Avoid smoking, drinking or even sugar to keep your skin healthy.
With these pieces of information regarding moisturiser and skincare, do take good care of your skin.
