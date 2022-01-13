Tips You Need To Keep In Mind If Your Skin Product Doesnt Show Results
Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few points that you need to think about if you ever feel your skincare product isnt working on your skin.
Each and everyone's skin is different and not all products work the same way
Most of us follow a skincare routine quite religiously. From cleansing to toning to moisturising, we leave no stone unturned when it comes to our skin regime. However, at times, skincare products don't really deliver the results they promise to. Ever wondered why? Or have you ever come across a situation where you feel that your skin isn't glowing despite using the best creams? Well, if you have a similar dilemma, no need to worry. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has dedicated her latest Instagram Reels to discuss the possible causes behind this problem. In a detailed caption, she wrote a few tips that you need to keep in mind if your products don't seem to work.
According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, here are a few things you need to keep in mind if skin products aren't working on your skin:
1) Consult a dermatologist
There are plenty of skin products available in the market and it's important for you to know your skin type before you select a product for yourself. If a particular cream is not working on your skin, that's maybe because it is not right for you. First, know your skin type and treat it accordingly. Skin type can change over time, this change may be due to climate or age or hormonal changes. It is always better to consult a dermatologist before you buy your products.
2) Everyone's skin is different
You need to understand that each and everyone's skin is different and not all products work the same way. If the products have done wonders for your best friend and you think they could do the same to your skin too, it's wrong. Skincare is no one size that fits all.
3) Expired products
Well, this is true that sometimes it gets difficult to keep track of so many things together. But, you can't afford to miss this. Always keep a check on the expiry date of skincare products.
4) Product changes colour
At times, due to some reason, your skincare product may change its colour or consistency. Well, that's a signal. Immediately stop applying it to your skin.
5) Give time to products
It may take six weeks to three months for a product to work depending on the skin concern. So, it is advisable to not switch products or doctors frequently.
6) Avoid smoking, alcohol, sugar
Avoid smoking, consuming alcohol, sugar and get a good seven to eight hours of sleep. Bad lifestyle and stress will not allow your skincare products to do their magic.
