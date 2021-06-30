Skin Care Alert: Here Are A Few Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin During The Monsoon
The monsoons can have detrimental effects on your skin if you do not take care of it properly, Dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand said.
Skincare tips: Do not apply too much make up every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- During monsoon apply less layers of make up
- You should also choose water proof make up
- Washing your face twice a day is essential for healthy skin
The monsoon season brings with it the much-needed respite from the sweltering summer heat. However, it may not necessarily be the best time for your skin. Following a regular skincare routine is essential if you want healthy and glowing skin. But apart from using various creams and face masks, it is important to ensure that your skin receives essential nourishment all through the year. It is important to make changes in your routine depending on the changing seasons, as this has an effect on your skin too. Dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand has some very useful and effective tips to take care of your skin during the rainy season. In a detailed post on social media, she also spoke about weather-appropriate makeup.
Skincare tips: Follow these for healthy skin this monsoon
Explaining through a video shared on her Instagram, Dr Anand said, “Go light on that makeup during the monsoon so your skin can breathe.” Use water-proof makeup instead of regular makeup and keep the number of products you use minimal during the monsoon, she said. "Blocking your pores and skin cells with too many products will not let your skin breathe," she stressed.
Dr Anand shared the video along with the caption, “Go light on your product layers/ makeup. Monsoon brings with it changes in the humidity which affects our skin surface and barrier functions.”
Dr Anand suggests the following tips to ensure your skin retains its natural glow during the rainy season:
1) Use lighter products during monsoon time.
2) Avoid too many layers of skincare products and make-up on the skin during monsoon as it will clog your pores.
3) Invest in waterproof makeup especially for the eye area to avoid makeup running down your face.
4) Instead of using skin creams, shift to serums and lotions during this season as they are lighter and less oily.
5) Ensure the products you use are minimal and keep your skin free to breathe.
6) Exfoliate your skin to unclog pores with active exfoliants.
Watch the full video here:
Follow these and say hello to healthy skin this monsoon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
