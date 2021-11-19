“Choose The Right Ingredients For Each Decade”: Dermatologist Shares Skincare Tips For Those In Their 20s, 30s and 40s
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a few tips on anti-ageing routines for people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
Choosing the right kind of products is the first step for skincare
All of us want to own healthy and glowing skin. But skin starts ageing over the years and we struggle to maintain its youthfulness. While we try various beauty products to slow or prevent skin ageing, many of us end up worsening the skin condition with harsh products. Hence, it is advisable not to blindly fall for commercial products when it comes to skincare. A dermatologist's insights are always helpful. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared tips on some of the best ingredients for anti-ageing. She captioned her video, “Skin ageing typically starts in your mid-twenties, and progresses as you get older. It's important to choose the right ingredients for each decade. These are the best ingredients to use for every decade!”
When in your 20s, use only gentle exfoliants like lactic acid. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta also recommends using vitamin C and SPF at this age. She suggests that the earlier one starts using SPF, the better. And one should continue to use it forever.
People in their 30s need other ingredients to prevent the effects of ageing. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta says that “retinol is going to be your best friend” at that time. Also, switch to chemical exfoliants like ferulic acid.
For people in their 40s, the anti-ageing skin routine remains almost the same as in their 30s. But they need to add peptides, Vitamin E and more antioxidants to their skin regime.
So, choosing the right kind of products is the first step for skincare. It plays the most important role in maintaining healthy skin, even as you age.
