Dark Circles Under The Eyes: Know About The Three Different Types Of Dark Circles And Their Causes
Dermatologist Dr Kiran says there are 3 types of dark circles. Here are the three types and their causes.
Bad blood circulation, stress, lack of sleep, smoking and alcohol consumption can lead to dark circles
A lot of people worry about developing dark circles without realising that worrying too much also contributes to this skin problem. The thing with dark circles is that the more your skin glows the more the dark circles will be visible. There could be several causes for dark circles developing on the face, ranging from bad nutrition, poor blood flow, the natural ageing process to genetics. Even the continuous use of smartphones can lead to this problem. Dr Kiran, a dermatologist, has shared an Instagram post detailing how many types of dark circles are there and how to eradicate them.
In the Instagram post, she said the under-eye area has a thinner skin tissue, which makes it more susceptible to pigmentation and loss of collagen. This causes eyes to appear hollow and deeper.
She also lists out the 3 types of dark circles:
1) Pigmented (P): This one appears as a brown hue under the eye. It can be caused by post-inflammation allergies, hyperpigmentation due to overexposure to sunlight, frequent rubbing of eyes and dermatitis.
2) Vascular (V), which appears as a blue/pink/purple hue with or without puffiness. It can be caused by bad blood circulation, stress, lack of sleep, smoking, alcohol consumption, iron deficiency, dehydration, excessive consumption of salt and spices, and prolonged exposure to computers and smartphones
3) Structural (S): It appears as a shadow hue and is associated with lower eyelid bags and grooves. It can be identified as loss of fat with a bony prominence around the eye.
See Dr Kiran's post here:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
