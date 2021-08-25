ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dark Circles Under The Eyes: Know About The Three Different Types Of Dark Circles And Their Causes

Dermatologist Dr Kiran says there are 3 types of dark circles. Here are the three types and their causes.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Aug 25, 2021
4-Min Read
Dark Circles Under The Eyes: Know About The Three Different Types Of Dark Circles And Their Causes

Bad blood circulation, stress, lack of sleep, smoking and alcohol consumption can lead to dark circles

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dark circles are a common problem faced by many
  2. There can be several possible reasons behind dark circles
  3. Read here to know about the three different types of dark circles

A lot of people worry about developing dark circles without realising that worrying too much also contributes to this skin problem. The thing with dark circles is that the more your skin glows the more the dark circles will be visible. There could be several causes for dark circles developing on the face, ranging from bad nutrition, poor blood flow, the natural ageing process to genetics. Even the continuous use of smartphones can lead to this problem. Dr Kiran, a dermatologist, has shared an Instagram post detailing how many types of dark circles are there and how to eradicate them.

Skincare tips: The 3 types of dark circles and their causes


In the Instagram post, she said the under-eye area has a thinner skin tissue, which makes it more susceptible to pigmentation and loss of collagen. This causes eyes to appear hollow and deeper.

She also lists out the 3 types of dark circles:

1) Pigmented (P): This one appears as a brown hue under the eye. It can be caused by post-inflammation allergies, hyperpigmentation due to overexposure to sunlight, frequent rubbing of eyes and dermatitis.

2) Vascular (V), which appears as a blue/pink/purple hue with or without puffiness. It can be caused by bad blood circulation, stress, lack of sleep, smoking, alcohol consumption, iron deficiency, dehydration, excessive consumption of salt and spices, and prolonged exposure to computers and smartphones

3) Structural (S): It appears as a shadow hue and is associated with lower eyelid bags and grooves. It can be identified as loss of fat with a bony prominence around the eye.

See Dr Kiran's post here:

Dr Kiran regularly shares posts on skincare. Recently she had shared tips about the use of retinoids for acne, psoriasis, and skin ageing. In the post, In her post, Dr Kiran tells her followers the origin and the purpose of using retinoids and even shared tips on using a retinoid cream. Read more about it here.

In June, she had shared skincare and haircare tips for pregnant women. She had addressed issues such as using skincare or makeup products that contain parabens and sulfates during the pregnancy and how safe it is. Click here to find out what Dr Kiran's advice to new moms was.

Follow these simple skincare routines by Dr Kiran for healthy and glowing skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

