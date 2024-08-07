Home »  Skin »  Want To Get Rid Of Dark Knuckles? Dermatologist Shares Causes & Tips

Dark knuckles are a typical cosmetic concern for people with darker skin pigmentation, although they can occur in anyone.
Dr. Jaishree Sharad suggested some creams to apply on the knuckles to prevent darkening.

Are the dark patches on your knuckles bothering you? While dark knuckles are not inherently harmful, they may suggest an underlying health concern. Dr Jaishree Sharad, a cosmetic dermatologist, has shared the cause behind the condition and how can you treat dark knuckles with some simple remedies at home. Sharing a video on Instagram, Dr Jaishree Sharad said, "Dark knuckles can occur as a result of genetics, sun exposure, friction, certain meditations, sometimes as a result of skin disorders such as psoriasis, eczemas, and if you have a hormonal imbalance such as PCOD, hyperthyroidism etc. But one of the most common reasons for dark circles is the deficiency of vitamin B-12 and sometimes lack of vitamin D as well." 

Expanding on ways to deal with dark knuckles, Dr Jaishree Sharad suggested some things to keep in mind. She said, "First of all, make sure you are not deficient in vitamin B-12 and vitamin D, because if you are you need to take the supplements. Second, if you have any hormonal imbalance that needs to be corrected. Third, do not forget to apply a good moisturiser and sunscreen to your knuckles too. Fourth, no friction is allowed because friction is going to increase the hyperpigmentation."

In the caption, Dr Jaishree Sharad suggested some creams to apply on the knuckles to prevent darkening. She wrote, "Creams containing ingredients like glycolic acid, lactic acid, or kojic acid can help lighten the skin. For persistent or severe cases, consulting a dermatologist is recommended to rule out underlying medical conditions and get appropriate treatment." 



Darkening of the knuckles can be managed with regular cleaning, moisturising, and sunscreen. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information.

