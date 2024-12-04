Are We Using The Right Skincare Products? Insights From A Cosmetic Dermatologist
How do we ensure we are using the right products for our unique needs? Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad offers some clarity in her latest Instagram video.
Jaishree Sharad advises against falling for the allure of using multiple active ingredients
Skincare has become a ritual in our lives. From layering serums and creams to trying out the latest K-beauty trends, achieving smooth, glowing skin has never been more popular. Social media is brimming with influencers sharing their "holy grail" products. Vitamin C serums, retinols, hyaluronic acid – the choices are endless. But the truth is, skincare is not one-size-fits-all. What works wonders for oily skin could spell disaster for dry or sensitive skin. So, how do we ensure we are using the right products for our unique needs? Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad offers some clarity in her latest Instagram video.
How to choose the right serums for your skin
Jaishree Sharad breaks down how specific ingredients target different skin concerns:
- For Acne: Look for products with BHA (beta hydroxy acids) and retinoids.
- For Pigmentation: Serums containing Vitamin C, kojic acid, alpha arbutin, or niacinamide work best.
- For Dry Skin: Opt for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, snail mucin, and ceramides.
- For Anti-Ageing: AHA (alpha hydroxy acids), Vitamin C, retinol, and peptides can rejuvenate and smooth the skin.
In her caption, Jaishree Sharad advises against falling for the allure of using multiple active ingredients at once. “We don't need to use all the actives available. Choose your actives wisely. Seek the help of a dermatologist,” she writes.
The choice of serums should depend on several factors:
- Your skin type
- Hormonal health
- Specific skin concerns
- Climate conditions
- Age
While it is tempting to experiment with trendy products, Jaishree Sharad reminds us that skincare is personal. A dermatologist can assess your skin's needs and help you build a routine that's effective and safe.
Skincare is about understanding what your skin truly needs. So, before reaching for the latest serum, consider the advice: less is more, and tailored care is the key to glowing, healthy skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.