Inner Thighs Need Extra Care During Monsoons, Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi Explains Why
Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi highlights three fungal conditions people might face in the inner thighs during monsoons
Skincare: Use talcum powder to keep the area dry
The enchanting beauty of the Monsoon brings in various skin infections handy. The humid, wet, and damp conditions during the rainy season make it perfect for the growth and multiplication of various fungi. So, fungal infection woes are common during monsoons. Most skin problems are not life-threatening but the unwillingness to visit a dermatologist will only increase the risk and severity of the condition. In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi highlights three fungal conditions people might face in the inner thighs during the monsoon season. She also shares tips to prevent and treat them.
1. Frictional rash
The dermatologist explains that it looks a bit darker when the skin is infected with a frictional rash. This rash isn't itchy and is not caused by a fungus, but it often gets mistaken for fungus. She suggests keeping the area dry and preventing sweat from accumulating around the inner thighs.
2. Intertrigo
This inflammatory skin condition is caused by skin-to-skin friction, which only gets intensified by heat and moisture during the monsoons. Yeasts like candida are formed which makes the skin appear red and itchy. Expert advises using an anti-fungal cream, twice a day to treat this fungal infection.
3. Tinea Corporis
According to Dr. Kiran Sethi, Tinea Corporis is a proper fungal infection, which appears as round rashes, has a sharp border, and is really itchy. She says that anti-fungal cream, twice a day, is recommended for its treatment, and sometimes tablets too.
In case of rashes or discolouration in the inner thighs, Dr. Kiran Sethi advises people to consult a doctor for appropriate treatment. She also pens down quick tips for preventing such fungal infections:
1. Keep the area dry
2. Reduce friction
3. Wear sweat-wicking fabrics
4. Make sure you change after you sweat
5. Use talc-free powder to keep the area dry and healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
