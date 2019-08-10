Acne: Types, Causes And Simple Home Remedies That Always Work
Acne: Here's everything you ever wanted to know about acne, from its most popular causes to the most effective home remedies for it. You simply cannot miss this one!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cleanse your face thoroughly to prevent acne
- Avoid excessive scrubbing to keep acne at bay
- Wash pillow covers regularly to prevent acne breakouts
Are you ever able to see a red swollen bump on your head as soon as you got up from bed? If the answer to this is yes, it might be acne. Almost everyone stresses about their acne breakouts at least once in their lives. But what exactly is this? Acne is an extremely common type of skin problem, which occurs due to an accumulation of oil and hair follicles in a part or segment of skin which causes pimples, blackheads, whiteheads or even cysts.
Types of acne
Acne can be associated with many causes, thus each cause of acne results in a different type. Some major types of acne can be:
1. Whiteheads
Whiteheads are termed as an outcome of dead skin cells and blocked pores. Medically, it is also known as closed comedones. It usually pops up in the oily areas of the skin.
2. Blackheads
Also known as open comedones, blackheads are an outcome of bacteria and sebum. These are called to be open as the tip of the acne is open whereas the rest is still clogged. Due to this, it appears to be dark or black.
3. Papules
These are seen as raised bumps on the surface of the skin. They tend to be slightly painful and are usually red. This can also be caused due to allergic symptoms or general skin problems like eczema.
Also read: From Tanning To Acne And Wrinkles, The Many Benefits Of Safflower Oil Will Leave You Awestruck
4. Pustules
The pimple filled up with pus on the surface of your skin, which you are always eager to pop, well that's a pustule. These resemble whiteheads but are more painful and can leave a scar if not taken care of.
5. Nodules
It represents the severe state of acne formation wherein a small bump keeps on getting bigger and makes you frustrated. This acne is engraved under the skin and can be much more dangerous than any other type of pimple formation you read about until now.
6. Cysts
The most extreme skin acne condition is known as a cyst. This dives deeper into the skin than the nodules and forms infection. They can turn out to be very painful when it's not undertaken by specified treatment.
Also read: Using These Combination Therapies Can Help Heal Acne
What causes acne?
Acne production can be a result of zillion of causes. Some popular causes of it can be
1. Sebum production
Increased sebum production in the oil glands of skin results in collection of oil in an area causing it to rise. This aggravates the formation of acne.
2. Hormonal changes
During puberty or other stages of hormonal change, hormonal acne can take place. It is usually linked to the rush of hormones and contrast in its activity which produces severe acne or generalised pimples.
3. Oily and greasy cosmetics
Using oily and greasy cosmetic products on your skin can pop up a pimple due to its comedogenic properties. Also, some kinds of creams and lotions are not best suited for acne-prone skin as it may aggravate the production of the pimple.
4. Menstruation
Varying hormonal level during the times of menstruation in women can also add up as a specific cause of hormonal acne.
5. Stress
Stress can both be a cause and an outcome of acne formation. Stressing about your acne-prone skin makes you anxious to pop it out causing infection and vice versa.
6. Food habits
Bad eating habits can be a cause of acne. Teen acne is usually caused due to unhealthy foods with excessive oils and spices resulting in big swollen bumps onto your skin.
Also read: Got Acne? Look Out For These 9 Most Effective Home Remedies
Acne home remedies: 5 tips to get rid of acne
Even though acne can be painful at times, there are some tips to get rid of it
1. Reduce scrubbing
You might think that scrubbing your skin daily might help in the removal of dead skin and pimple bumps, whereas, the practice of exfoliating your skin constantly makes it more prone to skin problems. Reducing this activity to once in two weeks can act as a beneficial tip to get rid of acne completely.
2. Reread cosmetic labels
It is very important to read the labels of the cosmetics you buy. Comedogenic properties in your makeup can make your skin look bad and full of acne bumps.
3. Avoid bursting of acne
Popping out pimples can never be a good idea for getting rid of it. This usually results in the formation of acne scars on the surface of your body and aggravates more infection.
4. Cleanse thoroughly
Cleansing your face more than twice a day can result in rashes and red marks on your skin. Make it a habit to wash gently, covering all the areas of your skin and wiping it off with a soft towel.
5. Wash pillow covers
Constantly sleeping on the same pillow without washing makes your skin prone to acne. It is extremely important to keep a check on the things which touches your skin as it can result in dirt causing acne.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informationn.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.