Skin

Pay Attention To Your Diet To Fight Pigmentation, Improve Skin Health: Here Are Some Tips From The Expert

Here are some tips on how to keep skin healthy by eating the right food that also helps curb pigmentation.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Sep 10, 2021 04:02 IST
4-Min Read
Pay Attention To Your Diet To Fight Pigmentation, Improve Skin Health: Here Are Some Tips From The Expert

A clear and glowy skin not only builds confidence but also helps you look fresh. Everyone wants to have healthy and radiant skin. Being the outermost layer, skin rubs against air and dust continuously. When bacteria, dust, oil etc start settling deep into the pores, they lead to skin problems. The dark patches or the discolouration of the skin (pigmentation) are always troublesome. And, everyone wants to get rid of them immediately. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, has shared some tips on how to keep skin healthy by eating the right food that also helps curb pigmentation.

Skincare tips: Add these foods to diet to prevent pigmentation

She says people can go for medical treatment or pick a daily skincare routine, but the most important thing they can do is to make the skin healthy from the inside. A proper diet is essential for the wellbeing of your skin, she says in a recent post on Instagram.


“It's true, you are what you eat. I can't stress enough how important diet is for skin health,” she said.

Dr Geetika said citrus fruits – like lemons, sweet lime and oranges -- are a must to brighten your skin. She also advised her followers to include pumpkin, carrots and sweet potato in their diet as these three are a great source of Beta-Carotene. The body turns Beta Carotene into Vitamin A, which plays a critical role in cell growth and improves vision. For seafood, her picks are - salmon, herring and mackerel.

Prevention is always better than cure, says the cosmetologist. She has also suggested the daily use of sunscreen to prevent pigmentation.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

