9 Signs You Need To Visit A Dermatologist

9 Signs You Need To Visit A Dermatologist

From worsening acne to permanent blushing. Know all about the signs that tell you need to visit your dermatologist.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 27, 2018 04:21 IST
Persistent itching is a sign that you need to visit your dermatologist

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Rashes and skin redness tell you need to visit your dermatologist
  2. Bad sunburns should be treated as early as possible
  3. Change in nail growth might signal you need to visit your dermatologist

Do you know when to see a dermatologist? At times, even when your skin is not reacting well to the weather, you might never know when to get the condition treated unless it gets severe. Summer time is one of the most difficult times for the skin. Excessive heat can take a serious toll on your skin and cause irritation, skin blemishes, blisters, redness, itchiness and much more. Even sun tans are a pretty common occurrence during the season and all these reasons must be catered to be visiting your dermatologist.

Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi says, "Severe itching, redness, pain, swelling or unknown rashes that trigger suddenly are some signs that tell you need to visit a dermatologist."

Dr Kiran explains that whenever a person suffers from a skin condition, s/he always wants to know the reason behind it. "When you have sudden or unexplained rashes or your skin turns red, you want to know what it is. It can be an allergy or an infection. It could also be eczema or any other serious skin condition," she says.

summer skin dos donts

Other signs that signal you need to visit a dermatologist are as follows:

1. You have an itchy, red scalp

An itchy scalp is both irritating and annoying. If it persists for too long, it might signal an underlying skin condition which can affect your entire scalp. Persistently itchy or red scalps should be dealt with by visiting a dermatologist.
 

itchy scalp

 

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bad sunburns

Bad or server sunburns must be dealt with by visiting a dermatologist. Sunburns are usually indicative of skin damage and should be treated at the earliest to prevent any further damage to the skin.
sun tanPhoto Credit: iStock

3. Permanent blushing

If you tend to have cheeks that are always red, it might be much more than blushing. Known as rosacea, permanent blushing causes red and flushed skin. Inflammation, broken red blood vessels and acne-like red bumps are the reason rosacea. This skin condition can worsen with wind, cold weather, exposure to the skin or drinking hot beverages, spicy foods, etc.

4. New growth of skin

This is one of the reasons why dermatologists recommend keeping a check on your skin condition at all times. New skin growth or marks on the skin should be treated if the new skin growth stays for more than 3 weeks. Any new marks or dark spots on the skin should be evaluated by your dermatologist.

5. A sore that is not healing

If a sore stays with you for longer than usual, it might be time you get it treated by visiting your dermatologist. However, some bug bits can stay for over a month. It is only when the condition worsens or persists for longer than usual that you need an appointment with your dermatologist.

6. Worsening acne

If your acne is worsening it is time you visit your dermatologist as it can leave permanent marks or scars on the skin.

acne

7. Unexplained hair loss

If you are experiencing hair loss without any particular reason, it might be time to visit your dermatologist. Hair loss could either be related to poor eating habits or might simply be hereditary. If not these, then a medical condition can be the reason for unexplained hair loss and is a sign that you need to visit a dermatologist.

natural therapies for hair loss

8. Change in nail growth

A change in the strength or growth of your nails should be checked by a dermatologist. A raised nail bed, pus under the nail or painful nails can be because of an infection and should be treated by your dermatologist.
nails

9. Changing mole

A change in a mole is an alarming sign for you to visit your dermatologist. An enlarging skin spot or a spot that is changing colour or is itching should be treated at the earliest. 

(Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics Pvt Ltd)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



