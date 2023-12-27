Home »  Skin »  10 Ways Watermelon Helps Boost Skin Health

10 Ways Watermelon Helps Boost Skin Health

Read on as we list the many ways in which watermelon can boost our skin health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 27, 2023 07:02 IST
3-Min Read
10 Ways Watermelon Helps Boost Skin Health

Some components of watermelon, such as citrulline and arginine, possess antimicrobial properties

Watermelon is a juicy and refreshing fruit that belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family. It has a thick green rind and a sweet, red or pink flesh with black seeds. Watermelon is primarily composed of water (about 92%) and is low in calories, making it a popular fruit choice during hot summer months.

Watermelon is indeed considered healthy due to its various nutritional benefits. It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which are vital for maintaining a healthy immune system and promoting healthy skin. While watermelon alone cannot single-handedly boost skin health, it can contribute to a healthy complexion when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Consuming watermelon can help boost skin health in several ways:



1. Hydration

Watermelon is approximately 92% water, which helps to hydrate the body, including the skin. Proper hydration is important for maintaining skin's elasticity and preventing dryness.



2. Antioxidant-rich

Watermelon contains high levels of antioxidants, such as lycopene and vitamin C, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. This can reduce signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Collagen production

Watermelon is a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that helps maintain the skin's structure and elasticity, leading to a smoother and firmer complexion.

4. Sun protection

Lycopene, found in watermelon, has been shown to provide some natural protection against harmful UV rays. While it shouldn't replace sunscreen, regular consumption of watermelon may offer additional defence against sun damage.

5. Anti-inflammatory effects

Watermelon contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, including cucurbitacin E and luteolin. These can help calm inflammation in the skin, reducing redness and irritation.

6. Promotes wound healing

The high vitamin C content in watermelon can aid in the process of wound healing by promoting collagen synthesis and strengthening the skin's connective tissues.

7. Detoxifying effect

Watermelon is a natural diuretic, meaning it promotes the production of urine and helps flush out toxins from the body. This detoxifying effect may indirectly contribute to healthier-looking skin.

8. Antimicrobial properties

Some components of watermelon, such as citrulline and arginine, possess antimicrobial properties. These properties may help combat acne-causing bacteria and improve overall skin health.

9. Improved blood circulation

Watermelon contains citrulline, which can enhance blood flow. Improved circulation carries essential nutrients to the skin cells, nourishing and revitalising the skin.

10. Weight management

Watermelon is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a satisfying snack that can aid in weight management. Maintaining a healthy weight is beneficial for overall skin health.

All of these effects combine to promote skin health by providing hydration, protection against environmental damage, improved collagen production, reduced inflammation, and overall nourishment to the skin.

However, it's important to note that consuming watermelon alone cannot replace a comprehensive skincare routine or professional advice when needed. Individual results may vary, and other factors such as overall diet, lifestyle, and skincare routine also play a significant role in achieving and maintaining healthy skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

