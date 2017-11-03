Pain During Sex? Use These Remedies For Relief
Sexual intercourse can be both pleasurable and painful too. Strange how two completely opposite sensations can occur from the same activity! Well, painful sex is neither a myth nor a very uncommon condition. 30% women report that they experience considerable amount of pain during sex. When it hurts it is not good, just not good and may even leave you unwilling to do it again. If you are experiencing pain during sexual intercourse, it is a signal that something is going severely wrong and needs to be treated.
For this you can consult a doctor to diagnose the root cause and deal with it accordingly. Listed below are some of the major causes and simplest remedies for painful sex:-
1. Vaginal dryness
It is linked to low levels of oestrogen, which can cause considerable amount of pain during sex. Low lubrication in the vagina makes intercourse unpleasant and very discomforting. Remedy for this is a hormone therapy, consumption of food rich in mono and polyunsaturated fats. Also, you can start consuming all natural and water-based products, which will regulate moisture content in your body.
2. Use of contraceptive pills
Birth control pills or contraceptive pills can cause dryness in the vagina. Sometimes these pills are used for obtaining hormonal balance. The hormonal fluctuation that takes place in this situation can be maintained by using hormone replacement therapy. This will help to bring hormones to a balanced state and also reduces pain during sexual intercourse.
3. Lichen sclerosis
This issue is also very common in women and affects the vuvla, also makes sexual intercourse painful. Remedy for this condition can be suggested by the physician himself as this condition is sensitive enough to cause vulvar cancer.
4. Pelvic floor contraction
Sometimes, an involuntary contraction or tightening of pelvic floor muscles takes place. This can be caused by some conditions like a history of sexual abuse, rape or fear. This condition is called vaginismus. Pelvic floor exercises have proved to be an effective remedy for this condition.
5. Cancer
Excessive pain during sexual intercourse can also be caused due to certain types of cancer, endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome. This form of pain does not occur very often, it might be related to your cycles. Also, a change in the sex position may relax the discomfort for you.
