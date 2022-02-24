Know All About Healstation Foundation And Their Many Initiatives
Healstation Foundation is a Pune-based non-profit organization working in the tribal (Tharu) areas in and around the forest on Bihars Indo-Nepal border.
Healstation Foundation is a new age non-profit organisation working in the tribal Tharu areas in and around the forest on Bihar's Indo-Nepal border. The tribal population in this area struggles with inaccessible healthcare, unavailability of quality education & poverty. The organisation works on village empowerment through various programs. The organization adopts one panchayat at a time for village mental health empowerment through various projects like "Community Mental Health", "School Mental Health", "ToysR4us - toys and activities for mentally retarded and autistic kids in the village". At present, these mental health initiaves are implemented in "Parsoni, Bhaghaee Sakhuwani & Manchangwa gram panchayats Ramnagar, West Champaran, Bihar". The organization also runs projects like "Healstagram - Online mental health awareness", "TalkToHeal - online helpline for people seeking mental health advice."
Healstation Initiatives - Rural Mental Health, School Mental Health, Digital Dosti (free computer education); Red Revolution (Rural Menstrual Health); Anaemia detection and treatment; Sui Dhaga (Sewing SHC) along with relief work which includes hygiene kit and ration distribution during natural or manmade calamities, setting up Covid Suraksha Kendra with oxygen testing facilities in the pandemic, providing books and clothes to children affected.
What is Community Mental Health?
A program under which tribal people suffering from mental health disorders are provided free of cost treatment which includes medicines and therapy.
What is Red Revolution?
Menstrual Hygiene awareness and eco friendly cloth pad distribution to empower tribal female population for a healthier life. Giving tribal women echo friendly cloth pads along with one-hour interactive session about female parts of the body, periods, myths, hygiene, and infections.
What is Digital Dosti?
A computer institute exclusively for poor tribal girls to be digitally literate and experience economic freedom.
What is Sui Dhaga?
A sewing self help center run by tribal girls to enable other girls to be trained in sewing. A safe place where girls who can not buy machines can come and sew.
