Women's Health: 9 Hacks To Reduce Nausea During Pregnancy
Keep reading as we share some hacks that may be helpful in reducing nausea during your pregnancy.
Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect the gastrointestinal system, leading to nausea
Nausea during pregnancy is normal and is commonly known as "morning sickness." However, it can occur at any time of the day. Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy are believed to be caused by hormonal changes, particularly the rise in human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) and oestrogen levels.
These hormonal changes can affect the gastrointestinal system, leading to feelings of nausea. Additionally, the heightened sense of smell and taste during pregnancy may contribute to the feeling of nausea. It usually starts around 6 weeks of pregnancy and can last until the 12th to 14th week, but for some women, it may persist throughout the entire pregnancy.
If you are pregnant, it is important to seek the necessary treatment from a health professional for the same. At the same time, you can try some home remedies and easy hacks to manage morning sickness or nausea in general. Read on below as we share some hacks that may be helpful in reducing nausea during your pregnancy.
9 Hacks to reduce nausea during pregnancy:
1. Eat small, frequent meals
Consuming smaller meals more frequently can help prevent your stomach from becoming too full, which can contribute to nausea.
2. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, throughout the day to avoid dehydration, which can worsen nausea. Women should consume roughly minimum of 2 litres of water daily.
3. Avoid trigger foods
Identify foods or smells that trigger your nausea and avoid them as much as possible. You can also opt for substitute for these certain foods.
4. Ginger
Try using ginger in various forms, such as ginger tea, ginger candies, or ginger ale, as it is known to be an effective natural remedy for nausea. You can add ginger to your tea or prepare ginger tea by adding chopped ginger to hot water and boiling it for a few minutes.
5. Peppermint
Peppermint can help soothe the stomach and alleviate nausea. You can try drinking peppermint tea or inhaling peppermint essential oil.
6. Acupressure bands
These wristbands apply pressure to specific points on your wrists and can help relieve nausea. They are commonly used for motion sickness and morning sickness.
7. Fresh air and fresh scents
Open windows or go outside for fresh air. Additionally, certain scents like lemon or lavender might help ease nausea.
8. Avoid greasy and spicy foods
Spicy and greasy-fried foods can worsen nausea, so it's best to opt for milder options. Fried foods are also bad for health in general and should be avoided.
9. Take prenatal vitamins at night
Some women find that taking their prenatal vitamins before bed can reduce the chances of feeling nauseous. Prenatal vitamins are also encouraged for the good health of the mother as well as the baby.
If your nausea is severe and impacting your ability to eat or function, consult your doctor. They may be able to prescribe medication or suggest other remedies to alleviate your nausea. Adding these hacks to your routine can help reduce nausea but should be viewed as an additional preventive step.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
