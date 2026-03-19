Weight-loss Drugs Linked To Preterm Birth Risk In Women With Pre-Existing Diabetes

The research analysed data from more than 750,000 pregnancies, making it one of the largest studies to examine this issue so far.

One of the most important insights from the study is that pre-existing diabetes itself

HIGHLIGHTS Women with pre-existing diabetes using GLP-1 drugs near early pregnancy face higher preterm birth risk Study of 750,000+ pregnancies links 70% increased preterm birth risk to diabetes drug exposure No significant preterm birth risk found when these drugs used solely for weight loss

Popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs are once again under scrutiny, this time over their potential impact during pregnancy. A new large-scale study suggests that women with pre-existing diabetes who take these medications around early pregnancy may face a higher risk of preterm birth. The findings are particularly important as drugs like semaglutide and other GLP-1 receptor agonists are increasingly used not just for diabetes, but also for weight management. As their popularity rises, so does concern about their safety during pregnancy, especially in cases of unplanned exposure.

What the Study Found

The research analysed data from more than 750,000 pregnancies, making it one of the largest studies to examine this issue so far. The key takeaway was nuanced, which says women who used these drugs to manage pre-existing diabetes and were exposed around early pregnancy had a higher risk of preterm birth. The increase in risk was estimated to be around 70% higher compared to those not exposed. However, there was an important distinction. When the same medications were used purely for weight loss, researchers found no significant link to preterm birth or other major pregnancy complications

This suggests that the underlying condition, timing of exposure, or metabolic factors may play a crucial role, rather than the drugs alone.

Also read: Tiny Warriors, Big Challenges: 10 Common Health Problems In Premature Babies

Why Preterm Birth Matters

Preterm birth, defined as delivery before 37 weeks of pregnancy, is a major global health concern. Babies born too early are at higher risk of:

Breathing difficulties

Developmental delays

Long-term health complications

Preventing preterm birth is therefore a key focus in maternal healthcare. Even modest increases in risk can have significant public health implications.

Why Diabetes May Change the Risk

One of the most important insights from the study is that pre-existing diabetes itself may influence pregnancy outcomes. Women with diabetes are already at higher risk of complications, including preterm birth, due to factors such as:

Poor glucose control

Hormonal imbalances

Increased inflammation

Adding weight-loss drugs into this mix, particularly during early pregnancy, may further alter metabolic processes, potentially increasing risk. Researchers suggest that the interaction between the drug and the underlying disease could explain why the risk was seen in diabetic patients but not in those using the drugs solely for weight loss.

A Question of Timing

Timing appears to be critical. The increased risk was mainly linked to women who were exposed to these medications just before or during early pregnancy, often unintentionally. This is important because many pregnancies are unplanned, and some women may still be taking weight-loss or diabetes medications without realising they are pregnant. Current medical guidance generally recommends stopping GLP-1 drugs before conception, as their effects on the developing foetus are not fully understood.

Also read: What Increases The Risk Of Preterm Births? 7 Ways To Lower Your Risk

What About Other Pregnancy Risks?

Interestingly, the study did not find strong evidence linking these drugs to other major obstetric complications when used for weight loss. This suggests that the drugs themselves may not universally increase pregnancy risks, but rather that specific clinical contexts, such as diabetes, matter greatly. Still, other research has raised concerns about broader pregnancy-related outcomes linked to these medications, including:

Excess weight gain after stopping treatment

Gestational diabetes

Hypertensive disorders

This highlights the need for careful monitoring and personalised care.

What Experts Are Saying

Researchers and clinicians are urging caution, particularly for women of reproductive age who are taking these medications. The key recommendations include:

Avoiding use during pregnancy

Planning medication changes before trying to conceive

Consulting a doctor if pregnancy occurs while on treatment

Given the growing use of these drugs globally, experts say awareness is crucial. Many patients may not fully understand the potential implications for pregnancy.

Limitations and What We Still Don't Know

Despite its large size, the study has limitations. It is observational, meaning it shows association, not direct cause and effect, and it cannot fully account for all factors, such as severity of diabetes or lifestyle differences.

More research is needed to understand exactly how these drugs interact with pregnancy, particularly in different populations.The latest evidence suggests that weight-loss and diabetes drugs may increase the risk of preterm birth in women with pre-existing diabetes, especially when exposure occurs early in pregnancy. However, the same risk was not seen when the drugs were used solely for weight loss, highlighting the importance of individual health conditions. As the use of these medications continues to grow, the findings underscore a key message: Women planning pregnancy, or who could become pregnant, should discuss these treatments carefully with their healthcare provider. In the meantime, researchers are calling for more studies to better understand how to balance the benefits of these drugs with their potential risks during one of the most sensitive periods of life.