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More Weight Loss While On Ozempic Means Lower Risk Of Obesity-Related Diseases, Says New Study
The new analysis suggests that greater weight loss achieved while taking Ozempic and similar GLP-1 medications may lead to a larger reduction in obesity-related disease risk.
Doctors also warn that stopping GLP-1 drugs may sometimes lead to weight regain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Greater weight loss with GLP-1 drugs links to lower risk of obesity-related diseases
- Patients losing more weight showed reduced risks of sleep apnoea and kidney disease
- Weight gain during treatment corresponded with increased risk of obesity complications
People who lose larger amounts of weight while taking GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic may also see a greater reduction in the risk of obesity-related diseases, according to a new analysis presented by researchers at the European Congress on Obesity. The findings suggest that the health benefits of medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro may extend beyond weight reduction alone. Researchers found that patients who achieved the greatest weight loss experienced significantly lower risks of several obesity-linked conditions, including sleep apnoea and kidney disease. In contrast, people who gained weight during treatment were found to have higher risks of developing obesity-related complications. Experts say the study reinforces the importance of sustained weight management in improving long-term metabolic health.
What Did The Study Find?
According to the report, people who achieved greater weight loss while using GLP-1 medications showed stronger protection against multiple obesity-related illnesses. Researchers observed reduced risks linked to:
- Sleep apnoea
- Kidney disease
- Metabolic complications
- Other obesity-associated health conditions
Meanwhile, people whose weight increased during treatment appeared to face higher health risks.
Also read: New Study Explains Why Ozempic Doesn't Work For Everyone
Why Weight Loss Matters Beyond Appearance
Doctors say obesity is associated with increased inflammation and stress on multiple organs throughout the body. Excess body weight may raise the risk of:
- type 2 diabetes
- heart disease
- Fatty liver disease
- Sleep apnoea
- Joint problems
- Kidney disease
Even moderate weight reduction may improve blood sugar levels, blood pressure, mobility, and metabolic function.
How Do GLP-1 Drugs Work?
Medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy contain semaglutide, which mimics a hormone called GLP-1 involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control. These medications may:
- Slow stomach emptying
- Reduce appetite
- Increase feelings of fullness
- Improve blood sugar control
This can help people consume fewer calories and gradually lose weight over time.
Benefits May Depend On Response To Treatment
Researchers say not everyone responds to GLP-1 medications in the same way. Factors influencing results may include:
- Genetics
- Eating behaviour
- Lifestyle habits
- Physical activity
- Sleep quality
- Consistency of medication use
Previous studies have also suggested that some individuals may have reduced sensitivity to GLP-1 drugs.
Weight Loss Drugs Are Not A Complete Substitute For Lifestyle Changes
Experts stress that medications work best when combined with:
- Healthy eating habits
- Physical activity
- Sleep management
- Stress reduction
Doctors also warn that stopping GLP-1 drugs may sometimes lead to weight regain if lifestyle measures are not maintained.
Also read: GLP-1 Users Often Restart Medication After Stopping, Finds Study; What Exactly Happens After Quitting?
Are There Side Effects?
Common side effects of GLP-1 drugs may include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Constipation
- Diarrhoea
- Stomach discomfort
Rare but serious complications can also occur in some individuals, making medical supervision important during treatment. The new analysis suggests that greater weight loss achieved while taking Ozempic and similar GLP-1 medications may lead to a larger reduction in obesity-related disease risk.
Experts say the findings highlight how sustained weight management may improve long-term metabolic health, though medications still work best alongside healthy lifestyle habits and proper medical monitoring.
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