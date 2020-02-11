ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  Vitamin D For Pregnant Women: Here's What You Need To Know About The Importance Of Vitamin D During Pregnancy

Vitamin D For Pregnant Women: Here's What You Need To Know About The Importance Of Vitamin D During Pregnancy

Vitamin D play an important role for the development of bones. Pregnant woman should consume enough amount of vitamin D. It is important for the development of the baby.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 11, 2020 05:26 IST
2-Min Read
Vitamin D For Pregnant Women: Here

Vitamin D is extremely important for healthy bones

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Consume a healthy diet during pregnancy
  2. Vitamin D is extremely important for the unborn child
  3. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to several complications

Pregnancy is a very delicate phase for the mother and the baby. A pregnant woman has to be very careful about what to eat and avoid for proper development of the unborn child. It is recommended to consume a healthy diet to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the baby. Vitamin D also plays an important role for the unborn child's proper health. Pregnant women should include enough amount of vitamin D to their diet. Studies have also highlighted the link between vitamin D deficiency and complications in pregnancy.

Importance of vitamin D for pregnant woman


RELATED STORIES
related

Post-Pregnancy Diet For Working Women: Do Not Miss These Tips

Post-pregnancy diet: To maintain your health post pregnancy while also ensuring that you are passing on adequate nutrition to your newborn, here are a few diet tips for every working woman.

related

Trying To Get Pregnant? Bring Back These 3 Superfoods In Your Diet Right Now!

Fertility boosting superfoods: Your diet plays an important role in terms of determining your fertility. If you are struggling to get pregnant, then including these 3 superfoods to your diet can be helpful, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Vitamin D is produced by the body during exposure to sunlight. It is also known as the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and prohormone plays an important role in bone metabolism through regulating the levels of calcium and phosphate in the body. Vitamin D helps in baby's bone development.

Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy may be associated with increased risk of pre-eclampsia, blood sugar balance(GDM), preterm birth, low birth weight, impacted fetal skeletal formation (softening of bone leading to deformation and fractured) and reduced bone mass. Vitamin D is found in fish (Salmon), egg yolk, cod liver oil and fortified products."

Ms. Pavithra N Raj recommends 4000IU as the daily requirement of vitamin D during pregnancy.

Also read: 8 Things To Avoid When Pregnant

Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy

According to researchers, prenatal factors such as vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy can influence the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The findings, published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, demonstrated an association between low maternal vitamin D level in early to mid-pregnancy and an elevated risk for diagnosed ADHD in the offspring.

If you are pregnant you should ensure enough intake foods sources rich in vitamin D. You can also get your vitamin D levels checked and seek expert advice. Your doctor may advise the intake of vitamin D supplements if levels are too low. A pregnant woman has to very careful during the nine months, always seek medical advice before consuming any supplement or medicine.

Also read: Take Care Of Your Skin During Pregnancy: This Is How

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, chief dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 908 On Monday, 40,171 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases