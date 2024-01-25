Trying To Conceive? 5 Simple Tips For Couples To Get Pregnant
Here are some things you can do to get pregnant.
Several foods can help boost fertility naturally
Many couples out there might be eagerly waiting to see those two lines on a pregnancy kit. Getting pregnant might not be easy for every couple. Several internal as well as external factors affect fertility in both men and women. From minor to major, several fertility issues affect individuals across the world. Your diet and lifestyle also affect fertility. If the road to parenthood is a little challenging for you, here are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting pregnant.
Tips to get pregnant
1. Do not miss your fertile window
Tracking your ovulation is one of the best ways to know your fertile window. Ovulation usually happens on the 14th day from the first day of your last period (if you have a 28-day cycle). The day for ovulation changes according to the length of your menstrual cycle.
You should pay attention to the symptoms of ovulation and track your cycle accordingly. When trying to conceive it is crucial to have intercourse around ovulation.
2. Eat a fertility-boosting diet
To boost your fertility naturally, it is crucial to eat whole foods. Nuts, seeds, fresh fruits, healthy fats and protein-rich foods must be a part of your diet. If you have PCOS, it is essential to pay attention to your carb intake.
3. Make lifestyle modifications
It is crucial to stay physically active to enhance your fertility. However, you should not over-exercise if you're trying to conceive.
Regular exercise also helps maintain a healthy weight, increasing your chances of getting pregnant.
4. Don't smoke
Smoking can negatively affect fertility in both men and women. Even secondhand smoke is bad for you. If you are seeking medical help to get pregnant, your healthcare provider will also advise you to quit smoking first.
5. Manage stress
Stress can be more harmful than you think. Uncontrolled stress has a strong influence on your hormones. Hormonal imbalance can affect your menstrual cycle and ovulation. The inability to conceive can also trigger stress.
To get pregnant, it is crucial to stay stress-free. Try meditation, yoga and other stress management techniques.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
